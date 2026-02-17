When the NFL released its official list of the top 10 runs from the 2025 season, it didn't take long for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to pop up. Taylor remains one of the NFL’s most explosive runners, and when complemented by a decent passing game, he is capable of producing the kind of highlight plays that shift momentum and win games.

Taylor had three separate runs on the list, but even more impressive, one of his breakaway touchdowns was voted the No. 1 run of the entire season. Let's take a closer look at the three.

#6 | 46-yard Score vs. Tennessee Titans

Jonathan Taylor breaks free for 46 yards and the Colts are looking unstoppable! pic.twitter.com/9oiXnv3MhU — Preme Football (@premefootball) September 21, 2025

Taylor's first appearance on the list comes at No. 6. His 46-yard sprint against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 not only solidified the win for Indianapolis, but it was good enough to be recognized as a top run of the season.

Taylor lined up behind tight end Tyler Warren in the backfield, who gave Taylor a big block up the middle, allowing him to cut to the right and break free for a long touchdown. Taylor broke free from four tacklers in the process, making the run even more impressive.

Taylor finished that Week 3 game with 17 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns. That type of performance is usually rare, but it was only the tip of the iceberg for Taylor in 2025.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

#4 | 80-yard Touchdown vs. Tennessee Titans

After an impressive Bijan Robinson run at No. 5, Taylor jumps back into the picture with his 80-yard score in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Entering Week 8, Taylor was in MVP talks as the Colts skyrocketed to the top of the NFL standings with a 6-1 record.

Entering the third quarter, the Colts held a 10-point lead against their AFC South rival. Indy needed a play to seal the deal, and Taylor delivered. With 11:22 on the clock in the third, Taylor lined up in the backfield. Daniel Jones took the snap, handed it to Taylor, and the rest was history.

Taylor ran behind center Tanor Bortolini, who paved a path for the sixth-year back around the left end. Taylor accelerated through the gap, and with two men left to beat, he turned on the afterburners down the sideline, leaving everyone in the dust.

Taylor finished that Week 8 matchup with 12 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns, solidifying himself as an early MVP candidate.

#1 | 83-yard Sprint vs. Atlanta Falcons

To top off the NFL's list, Taylor appears for a third time. His patient 83-yard sprint against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany, earned the honors of best run of the season.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Colts needed points to take the lead, and Taylor delivered. In a play that originally looked dead from the start, Taylor ran up the gut with nowhere to go. Suddenly, he bounced out to the left, where he saw acres of open space.

Taylor turned on the jets, sprinting down the left sideline once again with tight end Tyler Warren and wide receiver Alec Pierce leading the way. Taylor found the end zone, giving the Colts a late lead against Atlanta.

He finished that matchup with 32 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns. It was his best game of the season, but after carrying the team to an 8-2 record, Taylor slowed down in the second half of the year.

Still, the Colts wouldn't have gotten to where they were without Taylor. He was playing on another level, a level that Indy will need him to reach once again in 2026.

If you want to watch the top 10 runs for yourself, click below.

The top 10 runs of the 2025 season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iildEYMLW5 — NFL (@NFL) February 16, 2026

Recommended Articles