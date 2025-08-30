Colts’ Tyler Warren Opened Eyes with Brilliant Preseason
The Indianapolis Colts' tight end room had a very underwhelming 2024 season. Four tight ends combined for under 500 total yards, with no individual crossing the 200-yard mark. After selecting Tyler Warren in the first round of the NFL draft this April, the hope is that those days of poor tight-end play are gone.
The Colts took a chance on Warren with the 14th overall pick, making him the second tight end off the board after the Chicago Bears drafted Colston Loveland four picks prior. Warren stood out at Penn State, helping lead his team to the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.
In the preseason, Warren finished as the highest-graded first-round rookie according to Pro Football Focus. Warren's 86.8 overall grade was better than 28 other rookies thanks to two solid performances in the first two weeks of preseason action.
"I think you just kind of learn the general feel of it, right? It's a different league – everybody's a professional," said Warren when asked about his first preseason game. "So, just being out there for the first time and kind of getting that under your belt was really good for me and the team as a whole, and the offense especially.”
"He is slated to be the Colts' starting tight end after playing very well in two preseason outings," wrote PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "Warren hauled in four receptions totaling 65 yards in those games while earning an excellent 89.1 PFF receiving grade."
Warren stood out at Penn State thanks to his versatility, reliable hands, and playmaking after the catch. His 974 receiving yards in the regular season were the most by any tight end at the Power Five level since 2014.
Warren finished the 2024 season with 104 receptions for 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while tacking on 218 rushing yards on 26 carries for four more scores. He stood out in the playoffs, hauling in 16 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns against some of the best teams in the nation.
While he completes his transition to the professional level, Warren will likely be creatively utilized in the Shane Steichen offense. Earlier this summer, Warren was seen practicing handoffs with the quarterbacks. Steichen has experience coaching top-tier tight ends, having worked with Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia and Hunter Henry in Los Angeles.
"I mean, I think what we saw on tape – like I said, is pretty good," said Steichen when asked about Warren. "I think his physicalness that he brings, obviously watching him in live action last week was phenomenal – just the way he lowers his shoulder in the open field to get those extra tough yards. The physicality he brings to our football team is going to be phenomenal for us.”
Warren made some highlight plays in training camp, including a nice one-handed grab on a pass from Daniel Jones that showed off his catch radius and focus.
The Colts need Warren to elevate the tight end room in 2025; otherwise the offense may be a step behind.