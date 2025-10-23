Colts Could See Starting Cornerback Return Against Titans
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season has been nothing short of incredible through seven weeks of play.
The Colts have a chance to get their seventh win this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, a team that Indy already demolished just over a month ago.
Though you wouldn't know it from their record, the Colts have been dealing with several injuries throughout the season. A couple of key players could be making their return against the Titans after missing last week's action against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Colts' Injury Report
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - DNP
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - LP
- WR Ashton Dulin (Chest) - FULL
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - FULL
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - FULL
- RT Braden Smith (Rest) - FULL
- WR Josh Downs (Concussion) - FULL
Ebukam and Lewis both went down against the Chargers. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that Ebukam is week-to-week and Lewis is day-to-day in their respective recovery timetables.
The two pass rushers have combined for five of the Colts' 19 sacks on the year, meaning the defensive line could take a major hit if neither are on the field against Tennessee.
Jones, who started all 17 games for the Colts last year, has missed six of the first seven games after suffering a hamstring injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. The Colts' secondary could really use another experienced player back, and Jones could provide just that after his second straight day of limited practice.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Dulin and Downs were both sidelined in last weekend's victory. Dulin was dealing with a chest issue, and Downs suffered a concussion in Indy's Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
If the Colts get both receivers back, which is looking likely, the offense will be back to full strength.
Smith took a rest day yesterday, as has been the case on most Wednesdays. Stewart took a rest day in his place.
The Titans have yet to release their official injury report for Thursday, but some news did break that they placed starting cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on IR, meaning he'll miss Sunday's tilt.
To fill Sneed's roster spot, the Titans elevated former Colts linebacker Joe Bachie to the actice roster.