Titans Lose Vital Defensive Piece for Colts Clash
Looking ahead to the Indianapolis Colts–Tennessee Titans Week 8 matchup, Tennessee just keeps taking hits — and this one certainly stings. The Titans have officially placed veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on Injured Reserve, sidelining one of their most consistent defenders for at least the next four games.
It’s a crushing loss for a defense already hanging on by a thread in the secondary. Through seven weeks, Tennessee ranks just 19th in pass coverage (55.5), per Pro Football Focus, and has allowed 210 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Sneed wasn’t lighting up the stat sheet, but he brought stability, physicality, and leadership to a young defensive backfield that’s been tested all season. Even with modest numbers, he still ranked sixth on the team in total tackles (26) and led the Titans in pass deflections (3).
Losing him forces Tennessee to dig deeper into its roster in search of answers. One of those answers could be a familiar face.
Former Colts defensive back Samuel Womack III is expected to see increased snaps in Sneed’s absence. Womack started eight games and appeared in all 17 for Indianapolis during the 2024 season.
He quietly put together one of the most efficient years among Colts defenders, finishing with the fourth-highest coverage grade on the team (71.3) across 440 pass-coverage snaps. His familiarity with Shane Steichen’s offense and several Colts receivers adds an interesting wrinkle to Sunday’s matchup.
Womack hasn’t played a defensive snap yet this season after joining Tennessee late. But the opportunity to step in and face his former team could be his best chance to re-establish himself as a contributor in the league.
Replacing Sneed’s consistency won’t be easy. The Titans already rank near the bottom of the league in several key defensive metrics, including allowing the 24th-highest opponent passer rating (101.3) and 24th-most yards per game (349.6).
The Colts’ initial game plan likely centered around feeding Jonathan Taylor early and often. But with Sneed sidelined, Indianapolis might be tempted to let Daniel Jones test the secondary more than expected.
Expect Shane Steichen to mix in vertical looks to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce off play-action. That balance has been a key to the Colts’ offensive surge through seven games.
For Tennessee, the margin for error is shrinking fast. Losing one of its best defensive backs right before facing one of the AFC’s hottest offenses is a brutal blow.
At 1–6, the Titans are fighting to keep their season alive. And against a surging Colts team averaging over 33 points per game, that fight just got even tougher.