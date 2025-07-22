Colts Counting on Interior Toughness to Set the Tone
The Indianapolis Colts' defense has undergone a complete transformation over the past few seasons, bringing in almost an entirely new roster built around a couple of hidden stars.
In the secondary, only Kenny Moore II remains planted in the depth chart when comparing this year's roster to the one in 2020. At linebacker, Zaire Franklin remains the last starter left when looking at the same timeframe.
But where the Colts' defense is truly established is the interior defensive line, where DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart establish the tone every Sunday.
ESPN analysts combed through every roster in the league, ranking the Colts at 25th overall. Despite the bottom-tier ranking, analyst Mike Clay pointed out the interior defensive line as the best strength the Colts have entering the 2025 season.
"This unit is anchored by DeForest Buckner, one of the league's best defenders," Clay wrote. "Despite missing five games last season, the 31-year-old has played 550-plus snaps in all eight of his NFL seasons and has delivered at least 6.5 sacks in seven consecutive campaigns. He'll be joined in the trenches by underrated run stuffer Grover Stewart, with Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore and Eric Johnson II providing depth."
Buckner's consistent pressure on the quarterback combined with his overall penetration in the backfield makes him the ideal defensive leader. The Colts must rely on Buckner's veteran experience and leadership if they want to turn things around following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Indianapolis also employs one of the league's most undervalued run stoppers in Stewart. Last year, Pro Football Focus handed Stewart a 78.7 run defense grade, which ranked seventh in the league amongst all defensive tackles.
With "mad scientist" defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo at the helm, creative defensive schemes should allow for defensive line success. Anarumo coached one of football's most efficient sack producers, Trey Hendrickson, and now has another opportunity to work with elite talent in Indianapolis.
Looking down the list, Adebawore and Gallimore are two rotational pieces who can provide relief for Buckner and Stewart when needed. Squeezing out another healthy season from the two starters would be ideal, but as their legs get tired, optimizing rotations will be key to ensuring long-term success in Indianapolis.