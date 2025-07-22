Breaking Down Colts' Camp Roster, Top to Bottom
The Indianapolis Colts report to their summer home, Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., on Tuesday for the beginning of their 2025 training camp.
There are numerous big storylines to follow for this year's group, including the quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, Lou Anarumo's new defense, the performance of rookie first-round pick Tyler Warren, and much more.
Before the first practice commences on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. E.T., here is a final look at the Colts' roster.
QUARTERBACK
Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Jason Bean
Richardson or Jones? That is the question. Let's look at this situation for what it really is. Whoever wins the starting quarterback job will have shown head coach Shane Steichen and the coaching staff that they give the team the best opportunity to win games. It's beneficial for much of the organization if Richardson stays healthy, performs well in camp, and looks like the rightful starter. But being healthy and consistent are two things that have eluded him for two years.
The past two seasons have been all about Richardson's development, but this year, it feels like jobs are genuinely on the line and nothing can be rewarded that isn't earned. If Richardson looks like the answer, that's great. However, if Jones has done enough throughout July and August to convince the Colts that he gives them the best shot at winning, they'll be prepared to roll ahead.
For what it's worth, Richardson's play on the field has momentum. Since returning from his two-game benching last year, he looked much more under control before a back injury ended his season. During OTAs, Richardson again looked like a playmaker before a flare-up of a shoulder injury put him on the shelf for the remainder of the offseason. He is reportedly healthy for the start of training camp, but will it stay that way?
RUNNING BACK
Jonathan Taylor, Khalil Herbert, DJ Giddens, Tyler Goodson, Salvon Ahmed, Ulysses Bentley
This is the deepest the Colts' running back group has been since 2020, when Taylor was drafted into a group already featuring 1,000-yard runner Marlon Mack and prolific pass-catcher Nyheim Hines. Now, fresh off a 1,400-yard season, Taylor leads a group of playmakers featuring Herbert, Giddens, and Goodson.
While Goodson has some explosive traits, he could be victim to a numbers game while Herbert and Giddens battle it out for roles in the Colts' backfield. Herbert has been a consistent producer throughout his career, but the team is very high on their mid-round rookie, Giddens. If he proves to be capable in pass-protection, it may be hard to give any other backs besides him and Taylor snaps.
WIDE RECEIVER
Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Laquon Treadwell, D.J. Montgomery, Ajou Ajou, Tyler Kahmann, Coleman Owen, Blayne Taylor, Landon Parker
Receiver is arguably the deepest group on the roster, especially if Mitchell can take a step forward and show that he can finish plays more effectively. A healthy Pittman returns as the WR1, while Downs hopes to remain healthy as well. Knee and ankle injuries have limited what we could see from a player who managed to compile the most catches by a Colts player in their first two seasons in franchise history. What could a healthy Downs do?
Outside of the top four, Dulin and Gould provide solid insurance, but their biggest impact can be felt on special teams.
TIGHT END
Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon, Albert Okwuegbunam, Maximilian Mang
The addition of Warren makes this group significantly more appealing and allows the other members to play their most natural roles. The biggest key here will be what the Colts do at roster cuts if either or both of Woods and Mallory stand out. In that instance, would the Colts choose between two similar players in Alie-Cox and Ogletree so that they could get Woods and/or Mallory onto the roster?
OFFENSIVE LINE
OT -- Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta, Jack Wilson, Marshall Foerner | IOL -- Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker, Josh Sills, Mose Vavao, Wesley French
We've got a pretty good idea of what to expect from the starting five, even though offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. stated that Bortolini and Goncalves will have to win their spots at center and right guard, respectively. Assuming they do, then the next big question is at swing tackle and whether the rookie Travis is able to defeat Freeland for the role.
The Colts' interior depth is still somewhat questionable, although Pinter and Tucker are capable of playing good football. It feels like the group is one more player short. Perhaps undrafted rookie Vavao can prove that his collegiate versatility is enough for a roster spot.
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE -- Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, JT Tuimoloau, Tyquan Lewis, Isaiah Land, Durell Nchami, Desmond Little | DT -- DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, Tim Smith, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II, Devonta Davis
A pair of young players should be stepping into new roles at defensive end, as Latu is perhaps ready to start opposite Paye, while Tuimoloau attempts to replace free-agent departure Dayo Odeyingbo in the second wave. Ebukam, who will be 30 years old, coming off a torn Achilles, was the team's leading sacker in 2023, but will he be relegated to a smaller role to attempt to keep him fresh?
On the interior, you can feel good about newcomer Gallimore backing up Buckner, but will rookie sixth-round pick Smith be able to lock in the backup nose spot behind Stewart? If not, Johnson's return to the Colts could be the insurance they're looking for. Otherwise, will Adebawore take a much-needed Year 3 leap?
LINEBACKER
Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi, Joe Bachie, Cameron McGrone, Jacob Phillips, Liam Anderson, Austin Ajiake, Solomon DeShields
The Colts downplayed any depth concerns at linebacker after the draft, because they anticipate almost always having two or fewer linebackers on the field, are expecting Carlies to take a big second-year leap, and for rookie seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler to contribute as a dime linebacker. However, the two linebackers that they're expecting to carry the load -- Franklin and Carlies -- sat out all offseason recovering from surgeries.
The Colts are banking on two players who were unable to physically participate during the offseason to carry the load this year, one of whom missed about half of his rookie season last year due to injuries.
Franklin and Carlies should make a good linebacker duo if healthy. It's just risky to rely on is all.
CORNERBACK
Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, Justin Walley, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Corey Ballentine, David Long Jr., Alex Johnson, Johnathan Edwards
Ward gives the Colts a true top corner to match up with opponents' dominant receivers. It also allows someone like Jones to face off with lesser competition rather than having to take on the primary target each week. Watch out for Moore and Walley as well. Moore will likely be on the field for nearly all snaps but will be utilized more as a blitzer than in recent years. If the rookie Walley doesn't start, the Colts will find a way to keep him involved, as they're incredibly bullish on their third-round pick.
This is a defense under Anarumo that's incredibly DB-heavy, so they may keep more defensive backs than normal, but Brents and Womack might be battling for one roster spot. Likewise, Ballentine and Long may be competing for that "core special-teamer with former starting experience" role.
SAFETY
Camryn Bynum, Nick Cross, Hunter Wohler, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, Trey Washington, Ladarius Tennison
It's no secret that Bynum and Cross will be the two starting safeties, but how much will Anarumo get others involved? We've got a pretty good guess that Wohler will be playing some dime linebacker, but will Thomas also come in during obvious long passing situations?
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK -- Spencer Shrader, Maddux Trujillo | P -- Rigoberto Sanchez | LS -- Luke Rhodes
Punter and long snapper are easy checkmarks, but there's a legitimate kicker battle about to take place. The Colts felt confident enough in Shrader to cut an established veteran like Matt Gay. However, they had Trujillo as a high priority after the draft. Both players have strong legs, which is what the Colts are looking for.