Colts' Tyler Warren and Anthony Richardson Get Crazy Thought
The Indianapolis Colts acquired tight end Tyler Warren to help Shane Steichen's offense, but also to assist a positional room that lacked efficiency in 2024.
While the Colts retained Mo Alie-Cox, they needed far more to accompany Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory, neither of whom was impactful as receivers last year.
Warren can be an effective receiver, running back, and passer, given that he's a tight end, as he showed operating out of the Wildcat with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr wrote up 100 bold predictions, and lists Warren at number 53 with an interesting thought: Warren will have close to as many red zone touchdown passes as Anthony Richardson.
"The rookie tight end had a run of Wildcat quarterbacking during his time at Penn State, resulting in a 50% completion rate and one touchdown pass. Last year, Richardson threw four red zone touchdown passes and an interception, completing 41.18% of his passes in the critical area."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
If this happens, it's bad news for Richardson. This likely means that Richardson is struggling as he did in 2024 with passing the football, the most heralded ability of any quarterback, and in the most important area of the field. Having rushing ability is huge for a signal-caller to keep a defense guessing, but if Richardson is close to a tight end in red zone touchdown passes, that's not a good sign.
Richardson's success this year is likely tied to his future as a starter, at least with the Colts. Richardson was lost last year with passing and accuracy, and according to Orr, he was equally bad throwing the pigskin in the red zone, finishing at 41.2 percent passes completed in the money area.
Richardson must do something to show the Colts he can beat out Daniel Jones for the starting position, and if this doesn't happen, he likely won't receive a fifth-year option from Indianapolis following the 2025 season.
Richardson has the potential to make defenses pay; however, he's had massive problems with the easier throws, minus the harder ones, showing a propensity for big downfield plays but missing on the simpler tosses.
Look for Richardson to work this offseason to get under center and establish confidence from the Colts that he can lead Steichen's offense and stay healthier than 11 games like last season.
Recommended Articles