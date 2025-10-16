Two Crucial Colts Starters Looking Bleak for Chargers Clash
Injuries can quickly derail a season in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts, however, have been getting the job done, no matter who's on the field.
The Colts face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 with an opportunity to snag their sixth win of the season against a formidable opponent.
One Colts starter could make his return this weekend, but a few may have to sit out due to injury.
Colts' Injury Report
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP
- WR Josh Downs (Concussion) - DNP
- WR Ashton Dulin (Chest) - DNP
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - LP
- WR Alec Pierce (Ankle) - FULL
- RT Braden Smith (Rest) - FULL
Goodson has missed four games this season due to injuries. He suffered a groin injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, and he has missed every practice since.
Downs had arguably his best game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, but he popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a concussion. Downs took a few big shots on his final two receptions of the day, including a touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter.
Dulin has been a workhorse in all three phases for the Colts, whether it be run blocking, gunning on punt coverage, or rushing the passer. His chest injury could lead to more minutes for Adonai Mitchell against the Chargers.
Ward suffered a concussion during pre-game drills against the Cardinals after an unfortunate collision with teammate Andrew Ogletree. Ward had to be helped off the field after suffering his second concussion early in the season.
Moore has provided some hopeful signs on the injury report after he practiced for the second day in a row. He went out in Week 3's victory against the Tennessee Titans with an Achilles injury and has missed three straight games since.
Pierce was a full participant on Wednesday, meaning his second day of full participation is an indicator that he will suit up against the Chargers.
Smith returned to the practice field after a rest day on Wednesday, and Stewart took a seat on the sidelines in his place.