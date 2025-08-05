Former Colts QB Urges Anthony Richardson to 'Get the Job Done'
The Indianapolis Colts have been conducting a battle for their starting quarterback position throughout training camp between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
Richardson has been the Colts' primary starter for his first two years in the league after being made the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the Colts wanted to make him truly earn it in 2025 by having Jones brought in.
With the preseason opener fast approaching this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts have not yet decided on a starter for the 2025 season, or even announced one yet for the Ravens matchup.
“Yeah, both are going to play in this game," Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Sunday. "I haven't had a chance to talk to them about who's starting, but I'll address that with them tonight. I want them to hear it from me first before they hear through the media. But yeah, we'll work through that.”
While that decision on the 2025 starter will be made in the coming weeks, one ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback, Dan Orlovsky, sees this as an opportunity for Richardson to take the job and run with it.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"The Colts have listed their quarterback depth chart as 'Anthony Richardson OR Daniel Jones.' It should be 'Anthony Richardson,'" Orlovsky said this week on ESPN's "First Take," while discussing five young NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2025.
"Dude, you're a fourth pick," Orlovsky -- a one-time Colts quarterback -- continued. "You've got a really good offensive line. Tyler Warren selected. This year, stay healthy, be a tough guy, and go get the job done. Not only win the starting quarterback job, but be the guy in Indianapolis that, when they drafted you fourth and some of us believed in your talent, they were right in doing so."
Richardson and Jones have split first-team reps throughout the nine days of training camp to this point, while the other takes over the second-team unit. On Tuesday, the Colts are in Owings Mills, MD, to visit the Ravens for a joint practice before the teams tussle on Thursday night.
While only one quarterback can start on Thursday night, whoever does, it should not be considered a firm indicator of who the Week 1 starter will be when the regular season kicks off against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. According to Steichen, whatever the starter does this week in the Ravens game, the other will do in next week's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
“They'll play a good amount," Steichen said. "I mean, one will play a good amount this game, and the next one will probably play a good amount the next game.”