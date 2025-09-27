Colts' Daniel Jones Approaching Elite Territory
It's almost game time between the Indianapolis Colts (3-0) and the Los Angeles Rams (2-1), with a lot to play for on both sides. The Colts will fight to stay undefeated, while the Rams will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0).
However, the biggest storyline following this game will be, and continues to be, the ascension of quarterback Daniel Jones in the Shane Steichen scheme. The Athletic posted quarterback rankings ahead of Week 4, and Jones skyrocketed.
Last week, Jeff Howe had Jones slotted in at 24th, but after destroying the Tennessee Titans (0-3) by a score of 41-20, Jones shot up to 11th.
Jones, yet again, was incredibly efficient for the third-straight week. Against the Titans, Jones completed 18/25 passes (72 percent) for 228 air yards and a touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr.
Through three games, Jones has looked as good as any quarterback in the NFL. His statistics rank among names like Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills).
Nobody could have possibly forecasted that Jones would be among those aforementioned elite names heading into Week 4. While it's fair that Steichen's scheme deserves a lot of praise, Jones is also operating at the highest level with the play calls.
The Colts' offense has also been humming behind a great offensive line, as well as the NFL's top running back, Jonathan Taylor. The former Wisconsin Badger is playing his best football since his torrid 2021 season, where he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,811 and 20 all-purpose TDs.
It doesn't hurt that Jones also has pass-catchers like Pittman, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren to work with. Arguably, the biggest surprise has been the rookie tight end Warren, who has emerged as one of the go-to targets for Jones.
Jones does face an incredibly talented Rams defense that will feature the likes of linebacker Byron Young (four sacks), defensive edge Jared Verse (13 QB pressures), and Braden Fiske (77.3 run defense grade - Pro Football Focus).
Things won't be as easy for the Colts against the Rams like they were against Tennessee, but if Jones plays like he has in his first three games, Indy has a good chance to get a big-time victory on the road to stay among the small group of undefeateds.
Jones' 11th rank is well-deserved, and puts him only behind Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks - played on Thursday Night), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions).
It will be a spectacle to see the Colts face off against the Rams in a battle of an elite offense against a brutalizing defense at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.