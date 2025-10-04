Horseshoe Huddle

Daniel Jones Breaks Top-10 Greatness with Colts

Daniel Jones is heading into the Indianapolis Colts' clash with the Las Vegas Raiders as one of the NFL's top QBs.

Drake Wally

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has had a great start to his first year in the Circle City. Despite falling in a dramatic tilt against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, his four-game sample with Shane Steichen has been unlike anything anyone expected before the season started.

Jones now sets his eyes on a golden opportunity to help the Colts return to the win column against the Las Vegas Raiders, who rank 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 913. Given how well Jones has played, this is a game where he can shine.

Pro Football Focus' Nick Akridge put together his QB ranking ahead of Week 5, showing immense respect to Jones by placing him eighth overall. Jones is among names like Justin Herbert (9) and Josh Allen (7).

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (white and blue jersey) throws a pass downfield with a defender close.
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Below are some prominent quarterback metrics from Jones, along with his rank in the NFL for each. These numbers display how effective the former sixth-overall pick has been through four games with the Colts.

-Passing Yards | 1,078 (3rd)

-Completion Percentage | 71.9 (4th)

-Completions | 87 (tied - 9th)

-QBR | 79.1 (1st)

-Passer Rating | 103.3 (8th)

After six seasons of consistently underwhelming performances with the New York Giants, Steichen has Jones playing better than he's ever shown in his veteran career under center.

Jones' career resurgence is reminiscent of what Sam Darnold (now with the Seattle Seahawks) accomplished last year with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold's career was nothing short of a pure dumpster fire with the hapless New York Jets franchise.

However, once Darnold was under the tutelage of a true QB whisperer like Kevin O'Connell, he found incredible rhythm. Darnold finished 2024 with 35 touchdown passes, 4,319 passing yards, a 66.2 completion percentage, and a Pro Bowl nomination.

Now, Jones is doing the same with a QB-savvy coach like Steichen and Indianapolis.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (blue and white uniform) runs a bootleg for his squad.
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) moves out to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For Jones to have gone from what he was perceived as in New York, to one of the NFL's most efficient quarterback is a testament to the talent he had the entire time, and Steichen's ability to mold those attributes into a great signal-caller.

If Jones can be as consistent as he's been through the young 2025 season for the rest of it, he'll conclude as a potential Comeback Player of the Year candidate. Jones has season totals of seven all-purpose scores (four passing, three rushing) and a great ability to spread the wealth in the offense.

Jones has become a great leader for Steichen's offense and has gelled with players like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren. Along with an impressive offensive line, Jones is playing comfortably, confidently, and like a winner.

Anything can happen in the NFL week-to-week, but Jones has a great matchup on paper ahead against the struggling Raiders at home. If he can get a victory while playing turnover-free and clean football, he'll regain the momentum the team lost against the Rams.

