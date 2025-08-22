Daniel Jones is in a Brilliant Situation with Colts
The Indianapolis Colts had one of the biggest storylines of the NFL offseason with their then-quarterback duel between the former fourth-overall investment, Anthony Richardson Sr., and new free agent addition at the field general position, Daniel Jones.
Now, after Shane Steichen named the veteran Jones the starting quarterback, many are asking questions about why, while also re-evaluating whether Richardson was ready in any way to be an NFL quarterback.
Now, the focus shifts to Jones to lead this team to a successful 2025 season. But, what exactly does 'successful' qualify as? AFC South championship? Playoff spot? It can't be Super Bowl because this team doesn't feel ready to do that with, yet another, quarterback leading the offensive charge.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr illustrates how Steichen can help Jones head into the 2026 season with value, if he can help revitalize his career, similar to Sam Darnold with the Vikings in 2025.
Orr places Jones into a category labeled 'Carousel of Guys.' Orr also provides a brief description that reads: "A mostly 30-plus crowd of recycled veterans, quarterbacks waffling between retirement and the perfect ride into the sunset, and highly drafted QBs who have been through the wash cycle and have a good-enough record to necessitate another look."
Orr then describes Jones and why he's in this tier. "I still believe, as I did back in the summer, that this has a chance to revive Jones’s career in an offense that provides him sensible answers and has enough weaponry to limit his need to put his body on the line as a runner."
Orr continues by saying: "I personally have Shane Steichen in that elite set of play-callers alongside Kevin O’Connell, Mike McDaniel and whomever else you would bundle together to formulate that immediate sub-category to Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. To me, this makes Jones a 50-50 proposition to make it to the open market in the first place."
Jones hasn't been great in his NFL career, but neither was Darnold before his 2024 Pro Bowl year. Jones has an unenviable career win-loss mark of 24-44, with a draw to follow. Jones also had a curious situation with the New York Giants. Often the offensive line was questionable, as well as his weapons to throw to. Running back Saquon Barkley was it for Jones, and the dynamic back was often injured.
This is likely the best situation for Jones to make a full U-turn and turn his NFL career around. For six seasons, Jones has been mostly a laughingstock, minus his best year in 2022. We'll see if the decision to start Jones by Steichen gives the veteran a golden chance, with execution behind it.