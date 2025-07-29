Colts' Daniel Jones Must Execute on Opportunity for New Contract
The Indianapolis Colts have concluded their fifth training camp practice, with the sixth on tap for today at 10 am. As expected, the quarterback position has completely taken over coverage.
For Anthony Richardson Sr., it's all about proving doubters wrong and taking the reins of Shane Steichen's offense. For Daniel Jones, he must prove he's more than a backup QB after the New York Giants gave up on him after six years.
Jones, however, has a shot to get a big payday for his performance if he can bounce back with the Colts as a starter. Bleacher Report and Kristopher Knox is under the impression that Jones is the candidate for a huge contract if he can prove it.
"Jones could become another redemption story in the mold of Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold and reap the ensuing financial windfall."
Jones is a talented quarterback, but hasn't had the best luck with injuries or winning. Jones has only played in 16 out of 34 games in his last two seasons. He also has a rough recent win-loss record of 3-13 (2023 and 2024).
Jones wasn't exactly surrounded by an incredible amount of offensive talent in New York, minus Saquon Barkley at running back, so there's a small piece of allowance for Jones' struggles.
But, with the Colts, he won't have any other excuses if he can't make it work with names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Jonathan Taylor. Along with these playmakers, his offensive line is far more than anything he had for protection in the Meadowlands.
Jones may have had a significant lead heading into training camp, with Richardson hardly practicing due to shoulder soreness in his throwing arm. But after several training camp practices, Richardson is closing in on that gap.
Richardson is a better quarterback for the offense that Indianapolis wants to implement, but he was reckless and turnover-prone during his sophomore season in 2024. Jones might not be anywhere near as explosive, but is far more efficient.
Through his years as a pro, Jones has a completion percentage of 64.1 and just 47 picks in 70 games. Jones also has wheels, putting up 2,179 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns with his feet.
Jones has a lot riding on this battle, just like Richardson. Jones possesses the skill set to fit Steichen's offense and is incredibly motivated to make something of this opportunity. If he can accomplish these goals, perhaps he'll reap the benefits with another big-time deal, whether in Indy or with another squad.
Jones will be as efficient as possible throughout the rest of training camp to give himself the best shot at becoming the next starting QB for Indy. Jones and Richardson have had their moments, but the former Giants QB has more advantages given his experience, playoff success, and ability to maintain an accurate passing percentage.
