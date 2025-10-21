Daniel Jones Gives Stern Remark to Colts Critics
The Indianapolis Colts are the undisputed top team in the NFL after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers to move to an impressive 6-1 record through seven weeks.
The entire Colts team has been a surprise this year, with many believing the squad would hover around 'average' or 'mediocre' status, but that has been anything but the case on both sides of the football.
However, nothing has been more of a shock than quarterback Daniel Jones' incredible success with a new team in year seven. After defeating the Chargers and hanging 38 points on the top 10 pass defense, Jones was interviewed by sideline reporter Evan Washburn.
Washburn asked, "Not that you care, but those of us on the outside I think are a little surprised at just how well this team is playing to start the season. What do we need to know about this group that maybe we didn't know going into the year?"
Jones' response was one that was never seen during his time with the New York Giants, which is confident and sure.
Jones replied with "Sounds like y'all didn't know much. We're just gonna keep going, keep working, and we have a lot of confidence, I think we got a lot of good players. Guys who work hard and do the right things."
The Chargers had the likes of safety Derwin James, linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, and pass-rusher Khalil Mack, yet Jones still completed 23/34 passes for 288 passing yards and two touchdowns. Through seven games, Jones now has 10 TD passes, four scores on the ground, and a mere three turnovers.
Nobody could have seen this coming, except for the coaches and players within the walls of the Colts franchise. Jones was signed to compete with the fourth-overall investment, Anthony Richardson Sr. Initially, there wasn't much thought to the one-year deal Jones was signed to.
It seemed like the QB tilt was a close one, with Richardson possibly having the edge with athleticism, ceiling, and explosive capabilities. It also didn't seem like Jones had a substantial lead over Richardson, but that wasn't the case.
Jones has been a surgeon for Shane Steichen's offense, integrating perfectly with Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, Michael Pittman Jr., a dominant offensive line, and the rest of Indy's offensive weaponry.
When Jones mentioned that people on the outside 'didn't know much,' he was spot-on. Even media members like myself who attended training camp and physically watched the QB competition between him and Richardson didn't have an exact bead on the ultimate decision.
Jones' ascension after six brutal years in the Meadowlands has been nothing short of extraordinary, and his squad has more potential and momentum than any other team in the league through seven weeks of the 2025 season.
The Colts begin the tougher part of their schedule after Week 8 when they host the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, so Jones and the offense must be at their best to traverse teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Seattle Seahawks.
But if these first seven games are any indication of what's to come, the Colts might just earn a first-round bye in the 2025 playoffs and make a legitimate Super Bowl case.