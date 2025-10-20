Colts Risers and Fallers in Fantastic Road Win Over Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts continued their winning ways by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With this win, Indianapolis moves to 6-1 on the year and stays at the top of the AFC South, AFC, and NFL.
After yet another fantastic showing, it's time to dive into the risers and fallers from the impressive West Coast road win.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
It's becoming ad nauseam, but Jonathan Taylor destroyed the Chargers' defense on his way to a third three-touchdown performance in seven games this year. Taylor roasted the Chargers' run defense to finish with 94 rushing yards on 16 carries for a 5.9 average and three rushing scores.
Taylor also hauled in three catches on as many targets for another 38 receiving yards. Taylor is the NFL's undisputed best running back, and proved it again at SoFi Stadium. Taylor is playing the best football of his career and deserves to not just be in the Offensive Player of the Year conversation, but also for the MVP.
Faller | Sacking Justin Herbert
The Colts took advantage of the injuries to Los Angeles' offensive tackles, hitting Herbert a whopping 15 times. However, the team only came away with three sacks, and two of those came from DeForest Buckner.
Joe Alt and Trey Pipkins III weren't able to suit up, and considering Pipkins was the backup to Rashawn Slater, Indy should have secured more sacks than three, especially off the edge. The 15 QB hits are excellent, but there is worry from the edge rushers, especially considering Tyquan Lewis and Samson Ebukam might miss time with the injuries that ended their afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
Riser | Alec Pierce
Colts' rookie tight end Tyler Warren could have easily made this entry, but the wide receiver Alec Pierce took over today's game in the receiving department. Pierce has become more than just a deep threat, and he showed that against the Chargers' defense.
Pierce led the way in targets (10), receiving yards (98), and yards per catch (19.6 on five receptions). Pierce has come back from his injury with a vengeance and helped fill the void of Josh Downs missing this clash with a concussion.
Faller | Allowing Oronde Gadsden II to Erupt
It's no secret that Indy's secondary is leveled with injuries, especially the cornerbacks. The good news was that Kenny Moore II returned, but it didn't help limit the surging LA tight end Oronde Gadsden II.
Gadsden looked fantastic, securing seven out of nine targets for a whopping 164 receiving yards and a touchdown. Lou Anarumo didn't care much about the passing yardage from Herbert, but the inability to limit explosive plays from the athletic tight end still isn't the best look for his defense.
Riser | Forcing Justin Herbert Turnovers
Herbert was allowed to rack up 420 passing yards on 37 completions, and while those numbers appear to be dominant, accounting for LA's 16 rushing plays shows that the team was playing from behind from the start. Luckily, two key interceptions helped keep the offense at bay. They came from safety Nick Cross and defensive tackle Grover Stewart.
Cross took away a would-be touchdown from Herbert, while Stewart deflected a pass to himself to secure an interception. Indy's defense has received criticism, but Anarumo's scheme continues to produce turnovers. Indy took this game, but it's hard telling how it would have played out without the interceptions.
Faller | Limiting the Impact of Keenan Allen
Similar to Gadsden, wide receiver Keenan Allen had his way with Indy's secondary. The veteran took over, securing a fantastic 11 catches for 119 receiving yards and a touchdown. While multiple pass-catchers had good games, Allen was on another level.
The incredibly talented weapon is still one of the best route-runners in the NFL, and showed the Colts they may need to make a move for more secondary help. Given that the Colts have tougher opponents ahead, the need for more talent in the defensive backfield is a critical one.