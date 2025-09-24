Daniel Jones May 'Learn Important Lesson' in Colts vs Rams
The Indianapolis Colts (3-0) have arguably had the most improbable start of any NFL team through three weeks. At the top of that cause is the head coach Shane Steichen. However, plenty of others on offense deserve praise.
Jonathan Taylor is destroying defenses to pace the league in rushing yards (338). The offensive line is playing great. The pass-catchers, led by Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Warren, are connecting in the offense. Everything is lining up.
However, Daniel Jones is the main focus of the NFL world. After falling to the depths with the New York Giants, the one they've donned 'Indiana Jones' is near-flawlessly leading the offense so far.
However, CBS Sports' John Breech believes the Colts' upcoming opponent, the Los Angeles Rams (2-1), will put a stop to this, with Jones learning a lesson in the process. Breech also believes the Rams take this one 27-24.
"I've seen enough Indiana Jones movies to know that at some point, the hero has to fail so that he can learn an important lesson, and this is where Jones and the Colts will fail for the first time this season."
Jones is third in the league in passing yards (816) and has a completion percentage of 71.6 percent. He's also not turned the ball over once. However, as Breech points out, two of the three contests are against the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.
Both of which are 0-3 and look like two of the worst teams in the NFL.
"Two of their three wins have come against two of the worst teams in the league: The Dolphins and Titans. This week, they'll be facing a Rams team that can stop the run and they proved that on Sunday by holding Saquon Barkley to 46 yards."
The Rams' defense is fifth-best in yards allowed with 268.3. As Beech points out, they also stuff the run. Through three games, the Rams have allowed 109 rushing yards (13th), but they are capable of posing a threat to Taylor and Steichen's game plan.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Rams defense boasts defensive end Jared Verse (2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year), defensive tackle Braden Fiske, and Byron Young (four sacks in three games). The Colts' O-Line has been excellent, but it will face its toughest test to date on Sunday.
This defensive front will also be the biggest test Jones has faced, so there's a chance that they will consistently disrupt Jones. Luckily for him, he has Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, and Braden Smith.
This offensive line has helped Jones work like a surgeon from the pocket, with the QB taking only two sacks and hardly getting pressured, but it will have its hands full.
As for what Jones will deal with for a pass defense, Los Angeles allows just 165.3 passing yards per game, good enough for sixth in the league.
Look, credit can't be taken away from Jones; he's looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league through three weeks. Also, they faced the fantastic Denver Broncos defense, and Jones threw for 316 yards against that unit.
It's hard to say if Jones is going to struggle against the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, especially with how he played against the Broncos. He's looking phenomenal in Steichen's scheme and has earned immense respect after his dog days with the Giants.
It will be a fun matchup to watch to see if Jones can overcome another strong defense to help his squad move to 4-0 to oppose Breech's projection.