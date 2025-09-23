Daniel Jones Gaining More than Wins with Colts
Daniel Jones has been one of the most surprising stories of the NFL through three weeks. The Indianapolis Colts have benefited from his great fit with Shane Steichen and are now 3-0.
Jones winning games isn't just great for the Colts, but for him, too. Jones has now earned a whopping $300,000 in bonuses for achieving that short but impressive undefeated record.
Jones came to Indianapolis with a lot of baggage accrued through six years and 69 starts with the New York Giants. After compiling a 24-44-1 record, not many believed Jones had a real chance to beat out Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting gig.
But Jones harnessed the competition and took the reins of Steichen's offense, never looking back in the process. So far, Jones has looked better playing with the Colts than he ever did with the Giants.
Jones has compiled 63/88 completions for a 71.6 percentage, three touchdowns through the air, and no interceptions. Jones has paired 55 rushing yards and another three scores with his efficient passing.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Jones has operated nearly perfectly in Steichen's scheme, especially when distributing the wealth as a passer. Below are the pass-catchers for Indianapolis with the most receptions and on. This displays how well Jones has done getting everyone in on the action.
-Michael Pittman Jr. | 16 catches
-Tyler Warren | 14 catches
-Josh Downs | 10 catches
-Alec Pierce | 9 catches
-Jonathan Taylor | 8 catches
-Adonai Mitchell | 4 catches
-Mo Alie-Cox | 2 catches
Jones has the third-most passing yards in the NFL (816), the fourth-best completion percentage, tied for third-most passing yards per game (272.0), and second-most yards per attempt average (9.3).
While there is always a chance that Jones will regress at some point, he has played incredible football from under center for the Colts. Steichen has clearly put forth a game plan and coaching that has brought the best version of Jones into the spotlight.
Jones can find his targets, stay comfortable behind a top-level offensive line, and operate with a great ground attack led by the NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. Jones will look to continue as one of the top quarterbacks in the league going forward.
Indianapolis has potentially found their long-term solution at quarterback after searching frivolously for about six years. After Richardson fell apart in 2024 and the future at the position looked confusing, Jones has (for now) righted the ship.
The biggest question is, "Can Jones keep this up and become a franchise signal-caller?" Luckily, he has the situation, weapons, protection, and coaching to help him do just that.