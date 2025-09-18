Daniel Jones Meshing Perfectly with Colts' Offensive Line
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones joined the Up & Adams Show this week to share how he’s feeling after the Colts’ inspiring 2–0 start and what it’s been like settling into the Indianapolis organization. For a quarterback who has endured plenty of ups and downs in New York, this fresh beginning in Indy has looked like a perfect fit so far.
Jones provided some good context for where his mindset is heading into Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, including praise for the spectacular offensive line play that has sparked a resurgence in his game. Indianapolis currently ranks fifth in the league in pass-blocking grade through two games, a stat that reflects both execution and coaching.
Kay Adams, host of the Up & Adams Show, smirked as she asked Jones, “How good is this offensive line?” Jones—who is second in the NFL in passing yards per game thanks in part to an extremely clean pocket—responded simply: “Very, very good. Pass protection has been incredible, and we’ve run the ball well when we’ve needed to.”
The numbers back him up. The Colts have a top-five 70.7 average pass-blocking grade through the first two weeks, per Pro Football Focus. Surprisingly, the effort has been led by star running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the team with a 79.4 pass-blocking grade so far—a massive leap from his career average of just 35.9 over his first five seasons.
Right behind him is rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who has posted a 79.1 pass-blocking grade while also breaking T.Y. Hilton’s franchise rookie receiving record through two weeks. Warren’s ability to thrive as both a blocker and a pass-catcher is uncommon, and it adds another layer to how this Colts offense can operate.
It’s not just Taylor and Warren carrying the load. Of the six Colts players who have taken snaps in a true pass set, every single one owns an efficiency rating above 93 percent in pressures allowed. For context, a true pass set is a standard dropback with at least four pass rushers, excluding high-noise elements like screens, play-action, quick throws (under two seconds), and rollouts.
That means when Jones is sitting back in the pocket and scanning the field, the Colts are the most efficient pass-blocking team in football. “They’re locked in, and Tony Sparano Jr. (Colts offensive line coach) does a great job getting them prepped—picking up blitzes, knowing what the defense is doing,” Jones said while crediting the entire unit, from coaches to practice-squad players.
Sparano Jr., the son of former NFL head coach Tony Sparano, has been the Colts’ offensive line coach since 2023. Since taking over, he’s continued the franchise’s recent tradition of O-line excellence, keeping the group among the league’s best with an average ranking of #4 from 2023 through 2025.
For Indianapolis, the line’s dominance represents more than just clean stat sheets. It’s given Jones the chance to reset his career, allowed Taylor to lead the league in rushing, and showcased the versatility of young playmakers like Warren.
Through two weeks, the Colts have shown they can protect their quarterback better than almost anyone in football. If that trend continues, Jones and this offense will have the foundation they need to turn this hot start into something much bigger.