Two Essential Colts Players Early Status' Not Encouraging
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a Week 3 clash against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. This will mark the first of six AFC South games for the Colts this season.
The Colts have started off hot, winning both of their first two games for the first time since 2009. They'll look to continue their promising play against first-overall pick Cam Ward and the Titans in Nashville.
That being said, the Colts have released their first injury report of the week after Wednesday's practice.
Colts' Injury Report
- WR Josh Downs (Ankle) - DNP
- TE Tyler Warren (Toe) - DNP
- DE Laiatu Latu (Hamstring) - LP
- T Bernhard Raimann (Illness) - LP
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - FULL
- RB Tyler Goodson (Elbow) - FULL
- LB Austin Ajiake (Throat) - FULL
Following a six-catch performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, Josh Downs did not participate in the first practice of the week. The Colts have not had any wide receivers miss time through two weeks of play, so hopefully Downs is good to go this weekend.
Joining Downs on the sidelines in practice was rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who is dealing with a toe injury. Warren has been a top target for Daniel Jones, hauling in 11 catches for 155 yards through two games.
Latu injured his hamstring in practice last week and missed last Sunday's battle against Denver. He caught his first career interception against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 and is likely eyeing a return against Tennessee.
Raimann earned a four-year, $100 million extension with the Colts this offseason to be Indy's left tackle for the foreseeable future. Even though he was limited, he still was a semi-participant and managed to fight through illness on Wednesday.
Ward suffered a concussion in the Colts' Week 1 win, and his absence was noticeable against Denver. His full participation is a good sign for his status against the Titans.
Goodson has been inactive for the first two games of the year due to an elbow issue. He was hoping to return last weekend, but decided an extra week of rest couldn't cause any harm.
Ajiake was recently promoted to the 53-man roster to provide depth to Colts' linebacker room. Despite a throat problem, he was a full participant.
Titans' Injury Report
- T JC Latham (Hip) - DNP
- WR Bryce Oliver (Knee) - DNP
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (Back) - DNP
- G Kevin Zeitler (Bicep) - DNP
- NT T’Vondre Sweat (Ankle) - LP
- S Kevin Winston Jr. (Hamstring) - LP
- RB Kalel Mullings (Ankle) - LP
Two of Tennessee's starting offensive linemen did not practice on Wednesday. Latham, who missed last weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams, is still working through a re-aggravated hip issue. Zeitler has played in both of the Titans' games this year and will hope to be on the field against Indy.
Sweat is another key starter hoping to make a return against the Colts. He did not play against the Rams, but Titans head coach Brian Callahan said he hopes to see him practice this week.
"Hopeful to see [Sweat] get back into the practice mix here this week, hopeful," Callahan said.
Sneed had a knee procedure in May, but is now dealing with a back problem.
Colts vs. Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.