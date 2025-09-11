Colts' Daniel Jones Previews Crucial Week 2 Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts are only a few days away from kicking off a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium.
After their Week 1 blowout win vs. the Miami Dolphins, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones knows that all focus needs to be on this upcoming Sunday. With a few film sessions under his belt, Jones was asked what he's expecting from the Broncos' defense this weekend.
“It's an aggressive defense scheme wise," Jones explained. "I think they want to bring pressure and heat you up, and then personnel is really good. They’ve got good pass rushers, good guys in the secondary. So yeah, it's a strong group.”
A couple of those defensive stars in Denver include pass rusher Nik Bonitto and cornerback Pat Surtain II. According to Pro Football Focus, Bonitto finished Week 1 as the highest-graded defensive end in the league after tallying one sack and six pressures in their win against the Tennessee Titans. Surtain, of course, is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Jones is well aware of the tough task laid out in front of him. He says that everyone is focused on the same thing: Playing well every week.
"Winning is hard in this league, and you have really a day to do that," Jones said. "Once we're at this point in the week, on Wednesday, it's all about this coming week and preparing to play our best game this weekend. So, we know that. I think everyone on this team knows that. It's one game. In the NFL, it's a week-to-week league. You’ve got to play well every week. Everyone here knows that. I think focus has been good today. We'll be ready to go.”
It'll be hard to top a near-perfect season-opening performance that saw the Colts score on every drive. Jones credits the offense as a whole for uniting and stringing together some nice plays, one after the other, to get points on the board.
"We were able to sustain drives. I think when you're doing that, you're throwing the ball efficiently. You got explosive plays. You're running the ball well. You're controlling the line of scrimmage. I think it's just a credit to that. So I mean, I think that's certainly without a doubt, an offensive stat, a group stat.”
Still, as important as it is to be focused on Week 2, Jones said it "was a long time looking forward to this opportunity" to play football again after being cut by the New York Giants halfway through last season.
"I think Week 1 for everyone is – you're looking forward to it for a long time. I mean, since the end of the season and certainly for me, since the end of – I didn't play at the end of last season. So, it was a long time looking forward to this opportunity. I think once you have that, you move on. It's week-to-week. This is the NFL, so you’ve got to put that behind you and prepare this week."
Jones and the Colts' offense will look to take down Denver at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to make it a 2-0 start for the first time since 2009.