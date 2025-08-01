Colts' Daniel Jones Reveals Point of View on QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts have an ongoing quarterback competition taking place at Grand Park Sports Campus as the incumbent starter Anthony Richardson Sr. looks to defend his starting job against six-year veteran Daniel Jones.
Jones was signed by the Colts back in March when free agency officially began on a one-year deal worth $14 million. After Richardson suffered an injury setback during minicamp earlier in the summer, some critics thought Jones had jumped into an early lead in the race for the starting job.
After a week of training camp practices with both quarterbacks participating, the tides have turned. Richardson has strung together a few solid showings on the practice field as Jones continues to adjust to the Colts' system.
Jones took time to address where the competition stands and gave a bit of a self-evaluation in the process.
“I think through the first week, first few practices, there is always going to be a lot of growth, a lot of things you can pick up on, learn from," Jones said. "I think in this system, going against a new defense, I think all those things you're trying to learn as much as you can as quickly as you can. Where you are kind of the first couple of days is not where you want to be."
"I think I’ve made progress and taken steps, and I think the group as a whole has done that. I think the last couple of days in pads, I think offensively it’s been good to see some plays, I think the guys up front are playing at a really high level.”
As Jones continues to get the hang of things, he and Richardson have been pushing each other to reach that next level, on and off the field.
"In training camp, pretty much everyone across the league is conditioning," Jones continued. "As quarterbacks, you don’t get it as much during practice, but it’s important. So, you can call it extra work, but I think it’s just what you’re supposed to do. Our strength staff, our performance staff, does a great job of trying to keep us going with that.”
"...Obviously we’re both competitors, and when we are out here, we are trying to put our best foot forward as quarterbacks and play well. But the communication in the meeting room, or whatever it is off the field has been great. I think I've learned a lot from him. Cam (Turner) does a really good job in the room teaching, getting everyone on the same page, making sure we’re ready to go for practice. So, I think it’s been a great room to be a part of.”
Jones spent over five seasons with the New York Giants before getting cut and moving to the Minnesota Vikings to close out the year. The Vikings had tried to re-sign Jones in free agency, but Jones took the gig in Indianapolis to give himself a fighting chance for a Week 1 job.
Plenty of practices and preseason games remain, and the quarterback competition is up for grabs until head coach Shane Steichen gives the official nod. Until then, expect Jones and Richardson to keep splitting first-team reps at Grand Park.
