Colts' Day 2 Draft Grade Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts' second day of the NFL draft has concluded, and the roster looks a bit different with two new defenders added to Lou Anarumo's scheme. Round two (45th overall) consisted of Ohio State's defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, and the third (80th overall) was Minnesota's cornerback Justin Walley.
Starting with Tuimoloau, he was a force for the Ohio State Buckeyes off the edge during their championship run in 2024, with 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 61 total tackles. He was also a pass-rushing machine with 51 quarterback pressures per Pro Football Focus.
The defensive edge wasn't previously a need, but became one once the Chicago Bears acquired Dayo Odeyingbo from Indianapolis through free agency when the Colts couldn't afford his services. General manager Chris Ballard understood that Indy's defensive trenches must be solidified, and now that is the case.
Tuimoloau's role in Anarumo's defense will be something to monitor as the ultra-talented pass-rusher will look to hit the ground running in the Circle City.
Next was Walley, who surprised some when his name was called for Indy's 80th overall selection. This is mostly due to the other needs for the roster, like offensive line, linebacker, defensive interior, and safety depth.
However, general manager Ballard was adamant about the pick, calling the former Golden Gopher 'freaking good.'
Walley was a productive defensive back in his time in the Big Ten, tallying 155 tackles (113 solo), 27 passes defended, seven picks, and a defensive score. Walley's 49 games of experience will play into his favor as he embarks on a journey to stand out in a cornerback group that features names like Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Kenny Moore II, and Samuel Womack III.
The Colts came away with a much-needed selection in Tuimoloau while confusing some with the Walley selection at 80th. Regardless, Anarumo's defense is getting shored up in areas that can help him hit the ground running in year one in the Circle City.
For reference, Tuimoloau received a B, and Walley received a C+, so the overall grade from the day is still respectable but not necessarily out of this world. For day two, Indianapolis gets a fair evaluation, with areas left to fill in rounds four, five, six, and seven to conclude the draft.
Grade: B-
