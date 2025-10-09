Colts DC Compares Kyler Murray to Two-Time MVP
Coming off their biggest win of the year, the Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a Week 6 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals blew a fourth-quarter lead to Indy's AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans, last weekend. The Colts will look to hand the Cardinals their fourth-straight loss and move to 5-1 on the season.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stands between the Colts and a potential win, though early injury reports have put Murray's status in question. Still, the Colts need to prepare as if Murray will be named the starter on game day.
Murray was selected in the same draft class as Daniel Jones, and he's struggled to elevate Arizona to the next level. Although the wins haven't been consistent, Murray's ground game certainly has been.
Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke to the media about what part of Murray's game stands out the most in his eyes.
"His escapability – how fast, how quick (he is)," Anarumo said. "Having been in the AFC North for six years and having to defend, or try to defend, Lamar (Jackson), they're guys that are very, very hard to tackle, and he's that way. Kyler (Murray) is so fast, so agile, and he breaks a ton of tackles. And really doesn't break them, he just makes you miss."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Like Anarumo said, the only thing you can do against mobile quarterbacks like Murray and Lamar is "try". Murray already has 173 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown this year, which puts him on pace to put up nearly 600 yards across a 17-game season. If he stays healthy, that pace would be the second-most amount of rushing yards he's recorded in his career.
"It certainly adds a level of pressure to the defense, making sure that you do a great job of containing the guy as best you can and then not letting him get free and to run around because he can be really, really dangerous," Anarumo concluded.
Despite being an escape artist, Murray has already taken 16 sacks this season. His 9.04% sack rate on passing attempts is the highest it's ever been in his career, meaning pass rushers are succeeding often against the Cardinals' O-Line.
The Colts will rely on edge rushers like Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis to stop Murray from escaping the pocket. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Colts use a quarterback spy, either.
Regardless of the defensive game plan, Anarumo is accustomed to dealing with mobile quarterbacks thanks to his AFC North experience. The Colts haven't faced any passers known for their legs yet in 2025, meaning Murray will be a true change of pace, if he's healthy.
Colts vs. Cardinals will kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.