Colts Restructure Pro Bowler's Contract to Free Up Millions
The Indianapolis Colts have officially restructured veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II's contract to make room for more available cap space.
Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald revealed the news on X.
As Fitzgerald points out, this frees up $3.8 million in cap room for 2025. Indianapolis can consider itself a playoff contender after a red-hot 4-1 start to the Daniel Jones era and may want to add even more to make that a reality.
As for Moore, he's missed the last few games due to sustaining an Achilles injury during Indy's Week 3 win against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Despite the setback, Indy has pivoted well by shuffling around talent for Lou Anarumo's cornerback room.
This move could mean plenty of things for the Colts, but many will immediately focus on the potential to trade for a difference-maker ahead of the deadline or sign more talent to help Indy's cause since so many injuries have hit the defense.
The NFL trade deadline is on November 4th at 4 pm EST, so the Colts have time to evaluate a potential deal and make the necessary conversations happen if they want to create a move to bolster the roster.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis will also have to address free agents next year and might be eyeballing how to do that now, rather than later. Notables like quarterback Jones, wide receiver Alec Pierce, offensive tackle Braden Smith, safety Nick Cross, and defensive end Kwity Paye will need new deals. Or, there's a chance an extension is preferred.
There is also the chance that Indy may want to extend one of the previously mentioned players this year to avoid competing financially with next year's open market.
However, freeing up $3.8 million for the 2025 campaign does vibrantly indicate the Colts are looking to make a move now to give themselves the best chance to shine in the postseason, and to push for an AFC South title.
This 2025 Colts team looks better than anyone covering the NFL could have expected, but every team can always use a star or more talent. It's not out of the realm of possibility to fit Indianapolis into this category.
It will be interesting to see what the Colts do with this freed-up money for the 2025 campaign. While there are still 12 games of football for the Colts to play out, so far, they look like one of the best teams in the league, and currently are number one in the AFC.
Indianapolis hosts the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, and perhaps there will be a move made to improve this already efficient roster ahead of the home defense.