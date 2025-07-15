Colts Defense Needs Boost in Key Area for Noticeable Improvement
There was a lot that the Indianapolis Colts needed to change this offseason, but finding a defensive identity was arguably the greatest.
Statistically, the defense finished 29th in yards allowed and 24th in scoring, surrendering six games where opponents reached at least 400 yards and five where they got to 30 points. You could say the writing was already on the wall for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's departure before the breaking point came in a late-season 45-33 loss to the New York Giants, who were comfortably one of the worst teams in football and on their third quarterback.
Out went Bradley and in came Lou Anarumo in January. When free agency came, the Colts spent big, signing new starting defensive backs Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum each to $60 million deals, while also adding several other key defenders through free agency and the draft.
However, NFL.com digital content producer Coral Smith asks the important question whether the Colts did enough where it matters most: the defensive line?
"After finishing 24th in defense last season, the Colts made a change at coordinator, bringing in Lou Anarumo to inject some life into the unit, and added a couple stars in free agency," Smith wrote. "But the starting pass rushing group is set to look very similar to last season's unit that recorded just 36 sacks, tied for 25th.
"Indy will need improvement from that effort to uplift the defense as a whole, with second-year defensive end Laiatu Latu especially feeling the pressure," Smith continued. "Last year's first defensive player off the draft board, Latu had just four sacks as a rookie, and the Colts will be looking for more from him after his first full offseason as a pro, with camp providing a sneak peak at that progress."
While the Colts didn't do much to the starting line -- projected starters Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, and Grover Stewart were all in Indy last year -- the Colts are hopeful that their line actually will get a boost.
First and foremost is continued progress from Latu, their first-round pick from 2024. They felt he was close to turning several near misses into sacks last year. They're getting their 2023 sack leader Samson Ebukam back from an Achilles injury, which the Colts feel will help. Indy is also hopeful that rookie second-round pick JT Tuimoloau can adequately replace free agent departure Dayo Odeyingbo.
Behind the front at linebacker is where the biggest question mark lies. Linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed were caught out of position and missed tackles on too many occasions last year. However, the Colts are bullish on second-year linebacker Jaylon Carlies to replace Speed and complement Franklin well.
Last is the secondary, which got a makeover this offseason. The group returns some of its best players in Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Nick Cross, and the vision is that Ward gives them a true top cornerback on the outside while Bynum fits in seamlessly into Anarumo's defense and makes plays in the defensive backfield.
If it all ties back around to the performance of the defensive line, then the Colts will be rather dependent on progress from Latu, and Ebukam regaining some of his old pre-injury form. Improvements in the secondary should help buy them some time.