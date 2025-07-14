Colts Receive Props for Uniforms
The Indianapolis Colts may have massive questions surrounding the franchise and the head coach/QB combination of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson, but there are other positives to discuss.
One that stands out doesn't regard any front office member, coach, or player, but the jerseys for the Colts. While they've been consistent in the past with the typical blue and white combination, the franchise jumped into an all-blue and black helmet collab that has been used for two years.
USA Today's Nate Davis ranks the NFL franchises by their jersey appearances, and puts the Colts at a solid 11th overall spot.
"If ever there was a team that should just stick to its basic uniform, it might be this one – and the Colts, signature helmet horseshoe and all – have largely done exactly that."
The Colts have donned the blue and white for years, with franchise legends like Johnny Unitas, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck never suiting up in a different color scheme.
However, this all changed in 2023 when the franchise rolled out the Indiana Nights threads in a home contest against the Cleveland Browns. While it is a different appearance than the typical white helmets with white, or blue jerseys, it was a welcome change after such a simple appearance.
The Colts will wear these uniforms in 2025, marking the third-straight season for the threads. It's also likely they'll wear them while defending Lucas Oil Stadium for a home contest. These uniforms have received mixed reviews, but seem to be a developing tradition for the franchise.
The Colts are in the top half of the NFL in uniform appearance, according to USA Today, but Indianapolis wants to finish 2025 in the playoffs and at the top of the AFC South. The Colts are nearing their 2025 training camp and will press to improve their 8-9 record a season ago.
