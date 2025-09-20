Colts' Defensive Front Looking Worse for Wear
One of the biggest storylines of the NFL season has been the 2-0 start from the Indianapolis Colts. It's just a duo of contests, but not many (if any) expected the Colts to be at this spot with Daniel Jones starting under center.
While Shane Steichen's offense has been quite impressive, the defense is another story, especially when discussing the defensive front and its lack of effectiveness.
Pro Football Focus has already taken notice of this in their Week 3 defensive line rankings. Indianapolis falls from the sky all the way to 23rd after placing seventh the week before.
The Colts have just three sacks on the year, and only one has come from a player on the defensive line (Samson Ebukam - Week 1). This isn't encouraging, especially considering the other two are from safety Nick Cross and cornerback Kenny Moore II.
Another fact to consider, all three of those sacks came against the Miami Dolphins, a team that is sitting at 0-3 and appears to be falling apart at the seams.
When looking at the much tougher Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the cracks in the armor of Indianapolis' defensive line show much more.
The Colts have 17 pressures on the year, and 12 of those came against the Dolphins. As for the sacks? Indianapolis had none against the far better Broncos.
The Colts' D-Line has a big-time opportunity for a get-right game in Week 3 when they face the Tennessee Titans. So far, Tennessee's offensive line has more resembled Swiss cheese than any sort of protection or enforcement.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been sacked a whopping 11 times through just two games. He's also been pressured 34 times, enough for fifth-most in the league.
If the Colts can't generate pressure or sack Ward, it might be a sign that the defensive line is the weakness to attack in Lou Anarumo's defense.
Indy's pass-rush hasn't been the only issue, as they've also given up consistent gains against opponents' rushing attacks. The best way to help Ward get into a rhythm is by getting Tony Pollard involved, and as often as possible.
The Colts will need everything they can get from their defensive front against the Titans. The good news is, despite the rough start, there is talent that can make a difference this week. DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu, and Kwity Paye make up a formidable group.
We'll see if this is the week where Indy's defensive trenches make a statement as a force in the AFC South.