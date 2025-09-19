Encouraging Injury Report Follows Colts into Titans Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts are relatively healthy entering a Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Only two Colts players are questionable ahead of Sunday's tilt, with everyone else on this week's injury report a full go.
Colts' Injury Report
- DT DeForest Buckner (Rest) - DNP
- DE Samson Ebukam (Rest) - DNP
- TE Tyler Warren (Toe) - LP, Questionable
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - FULL, Questionable
- RB Tyler Goodson (Elbow) - FULL
- LB Austin Ajiake (Throat) - FULL
- DE Laiatu Latu (Hamstring) - FULL
- WR Josh Downs (Ankle) - FULL
- LB Joe Bachie (Quad) - FULL
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - FULL
- T Bernhard Raimann (Illness) - FULL
Warren, who's been an absolute stud in his first two career games, is dealing with a toe problem. He missed Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday before being declared questionable for this weekend's contest.
Ward missed all three practices and the win against the Denver Broncos last week due to a concussion he reported on Monday, September 8th. He was a full participant in all three practices this week and is questionable to play depending on the opinion of an independent brain trauma doctor.
Goodson has missed the team's first two games but will be active this Sunday against Tennessee. On the depth chart, he shares RB2 duties with rookie back DJ Giddens.
Latu missed last weekend's game due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice, but he recovered quickly and will be back on the field against Cam Ward and the Titans.
Downs gave fans a quick scare after he sat out Wednesday's practice, but he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and will be ready to go on Sunday.
Bachie, the team's starting linebacker next to Zaire Franklin, suffered a quad injury that kept him out of Thursday's practice. He was a full participant on Friday.
Raimann dealt with illness all week, forcing him to be a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. He'll be on the field to protect Daniel Jones on Sunday.
Titans' Injury Report
- T JC Latham (Hip) - DNP, Out
- NT T’Vondre Sweat (Ankle) - DNP, Out
- S Kevin Winston Jr. (Hamstring) - LP, Doubtful
- WR Bryce Oliver (Knee) - DNP, Questionable
- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Ankle) - DNP, Questionable
- RB Kalel Mullings (Ankle) - LP, Questionable
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (Back) - FULL, Questionable
- G Kevin Zeitler (Bicep) - DNP, Questionable
The Titans will be without Latham, the team's starting right tackle. He missed last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a re-aggravated hip issue that will keep him sidelined another week.
Sweat, the starting nose tackle, will be on the sidelines as well. He also missed last week's game against the Rams.
In the secondary, Winston, who is a backup safety, is doubtful to play. Sneed did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, so his full participation is an encouraging sign for the Titans. Brownlee, the starting corner opposite Sneed, was a limited participant on Thursday but did not practice on Friday.
The Colts will hope to move to 3-0 against Tennessee on Sunday afternoon in Nashville.