Colts' Defensive Leader Might Be Valuable Trade Piece
The Indianapolis Colts have taken their defensive edge position very seriously in the past few years. In 2023, they signed Samson Ebukam, 2024 drafted Laiatu Latu, and then took JT Tuimoloau in the second round of this year's draft.
However, the most tenured starter at defensive end heading into the 2025 season for Indianapolis is former first-round pick (21st overall), Kwity Paye.
While Paye hasn't been an otherworldly talent, he's been consistent and arguably the top defensive end on Indy's roster through his four years with the team. Indy showed how much they value him by taking on his fifth-year option.
But there's still a reality where Paye can be traded to the right suitor and situation, especially if the return on investment for the Colts is right.
Bleacher Report put Paye on a list of possible trade candidates in Moe Moton's piece. For Paye, he gets traded to the Super Bowl-contending Washington Commanders.
"Washington needs a young defensive end who can line up on all three downs to rush the pocket and stop the run. Paye isn't a marquee player, but he's consistent and still has room for growth. The 26-year-old has logged at least eight sacks in back-to-back seasons and 10 tackles for loss in two of his four campaigns."
Moton concludes with, "Indianapolis may not be willing to give Paye a new contract before he tests free agency next offseason. If rookie second-rounder JT Tuimoloau shows flashes this year, the Colts may listen to offers for Paye. Washington has the cap space flexibility to acquire and sign him to an extension."
Paye has been solid in his career with the Colts, notching 26.5 sacks, 170 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and consistent run stops. Last season, Paye continued to be a great run defender, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 67.4 on 272 run defense snaps.
The Colts might have invested heavily in their defensive edge room, but they need to keep Paye, especially with how he's seemingly improved year after year. Paye has secured eight-plus sacks over the past two seasons and is a defensive leader.
Paye is heading into his fifth season with a lot to prove, especially with names like Latu on the roster around him. The former UCLA 15th-overall pick is expected to make a year-two leap, so if that can happen, and Paye can have a career-best season, it will bring a smile to Lou Anarumo's face.
If Indy were to receive an enticing offer, it might make sense to trade Paye. This is especially the case if Latu takes off, Tuimoloau has a rookie impact, and Ebukam returns to his 2023 form.
Paye is a vital piece to the Colts' defense, but no player is untradeable, as the league just saw with former Dallas Cowboys game wrecker, Micah Parsons. It will be interesting to see what Indy does with Paye if the aforementioned trio of pass-rushers takes off and start ruining offensive lines in 2025.