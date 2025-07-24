Colts Defensive Pair Regarded as 'X-Factors'
The Indianapolis Colts needed a boost of talent after an unexciting 8-9 finish to the 2024 campaign, which marks Shane Steichen's career record at 17-17. Steichen might be seeing his way out of Indianapolis as the head coach if he can't achieve in his third year.
Back to the talent boost - Chris Ballard showed he wants to work with new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo by signing cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to his cause. Ward is one year removed from an All-Pro season (2023) while Bynum is playing like he's in his prime.
These were key signings, and ESPN agrees.
Seth Walder breaks down X-Factors for all 32 NFL teams, giving the nod to Ward and Bynum for the Colts.
"If those two can play at the level of their compensation, there's potential for this unit to step up after allowing 0.10 EPA per dropback last season (23rd best). I'm quite bullish on Ward, who has recorded better-than-average yards per coverage snap allowed in four of the past five seasons."
Ward has put together a great career through 102 games (89 starts), putting up 435 tackles, 10 picks (five in 2023), and an impressive 70 pass defenses. Ward's Pro Football Focus marks took a dip last year, falling to a coverage grade of 58.2 and overall defensive mark of 56.2.
Ward has plenty of expectations to live up to, given he's on a three-year, $54 million deal. Expect Ward to play with extra motivation after a less-than-ideal 2024, where he also dealt with unfortunate events.
The other signing, safety Bynum, replaces former Colts defender Julian Blackmon to pair with Nick Cross. Bynum is on a similar contract to Ward, sitting at four years for $60 million.
Bynum has been consistent since joining the league in 2021 (fourth round, 125th overall). He has four years of experience, all with the Minnesota Vikings. The new safety will look to blend in beautifully with Anarumo's game plans where the secondary is a huge key to success.
Bynum is coming off arguably his best season, starting 17 games. Through that sample, he tallied three interceptions, 96 tackles, and 10 passes defended. Bynum is a great run defender with the skills to thrive in Indianapolis' defense.
Given he's being paired with Cross, this is an interesting safety duo that has the promise to be one of the most formidable in the NFL. However, Anarumo's scheme is complex, and Bynum is coming from Brian Flores' creations, which were blitz-heavy and more linear for the safety.
The Colts hope that Ward and Bynum pair great with Anarumo to present a far better challenge to offensive opposition than what the squad had with Gus Bradley.
Day two of training camp goes down at 10am at Grand Park in Westfield.
