Colts' Julian Blackmon Finds New Home with Saints
Long-time Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon has found a new home with the New Orleans Saints following the abrupt retirement of Tyrann Mathieu.
Blackmon's days with the Colts were numbered after Indy signed former Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum to a four-year, $60 million deal. Blackmon's 2024 was rough, and his box score can fool the eye.
While Blackmon compiled three picks and 86 tackles, he also missed an unacceptable amount. Blackmon had 15 missed tackles, and per Pro Football Focus, that ranked 161st out of 171 eligible safeties.
Blackmon wasn't re-signed after hanging around in 2024 on a one-year, $3.7 million contract. The Saints are acquiring a veteran who's played solid football, but must improve off his 2024 campaign.
Blackmon also had more injuries, but his toughness will never be questioned, as he played through a torn labrum and still suited up for 16 starts.
Blackmon's time with the Colts will be remembered for consistency, leadership, and results on the field. While Blackmon struggled throughout his NFL years with injuries, he has metrics that any team would want on their roster.
Given the Saints' situation with Mathieu and his retirement, this is a convenient acquisition to fall right into their lap. With Blackmon's last cheap deal, they likely are snagging him for a bargain. While Blackmon is no Mathieu, he's a great plug-in for New Orleans.
Blackmon's years with Indy (five) saw the former Utah Ute collect 300 tackles, 21 passes defended, 10 interceptions, and a return pick for touchdown. Blackmon was a productive addition to the Colts' defense, and now Bynum and Nick Cross will take over at the safety spots.
Indianapolis could have retained Blackmon for a backup/rotational role on a low-level offer, but ultimately is comfortable letting him find a new home.
The Colts have their first training camp practice tomorrow at 10 am, with an incredible amount on the line for the team to succeed.
