Colts' DeForest Buckner Overlooked on 30-Plus List
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the NFL's best defensive tackles in DeForest Buckner. The veteran game wrecker has been consistent, dominant, and successful throughout his nine years in the NFL.
As a Colt, Buckner has put up a First Team All-Pro and two Pro Bowls through five seasons and sits as Indy's best defensive player until proven otherwise. Despite being one of the most well-respected and proven defensive players in the league, he got snubbed by CBS Sports.
In Jeff Kerr's piece, he ranks the top players in the NFL over 30, leaving Buckner out of the conversation. While Buckner isn't a Chris Jones or Cameron Hayward, he's still an incredible talent that will help shape Lou Anarumo's schemes.
Buckner has put together a great career heading into year ten. Through 141 contests, he's stacked 67.5 sacks, 88 tackles for loss, and 28 passes defended from the trenches. These are metrics indicative of a top player over 30 years old.
Buckner was drafted in 2016 with the seventh-overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers. On the West Coast, Buckner put up his best season in 2018, snagging 12.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and his first Pro Bowl.
Fast-forward to last year, and Buckner was on a tear until sustaining a high-ankle sprain. Buckner played 12 games (11 starts) and had 61 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 35 QB pressures. Buckner looked fantastic and was on track for a great full season.
Buckner's importance is massive, and when he's not playing, Indy has suffered against opposing ground attacks dearly. Last year, Taven Bryan and Raekwon Davis were ineffective as backups, prompting the Neville Gallimore signing and drafting of sixth-rounder Tim Smith.
Buckner's exclusion from this list of 30 names is eye-opening. Buckner is a top-tier performer in the defensive interior, and considering his importance to the Colts, he's also essential to success.
With what's on the line in 2025 for the Colts, Buckner's availability will be critical. If the enforcer can put together a full season, it gives Indianapolis the best chance to make Anarumo's leadership look good.
Buckner will aim to remain as one of the best going into training camp while staying healthier heading into year six with the Colts.
