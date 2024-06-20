Indianapolis Colts Duo Named to 2020s All-Decade Team
The Indianapolis Colts have a powerful offensive line yet again as the 2024 season approaches. In 2023, Bernhard Raimann (left tackle) and Will Fries (right guard) improved alongside veterans Ryan Kelly (center) and Braden Smith (right tackle) to help Indy still finish with a 9-8 record despite mounting injuries. The Colts offensive line will look to keep their stride going in 2024.
On the other side of the trenches, rookie first-round defensive end Laiatu Latu joins a cast of notables like fellow ends Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo. Also, Indy added former Pittsburgh Panthers standout defensive line coach Charlie Partridge to push this front to their full potential (51 sacks in 2023 to set an Indy-era franchise record).
But defensive and offensive trenches for Indianapolis aren't 100% without the pillars of performance in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and left guard Quenton Nelson. In a recent article from Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, he details the NFL players who have defined the 2020 decade thus far. Buckner and Nelson get their roses, as they absolutely should. First, the entry for Nelson.
While Nelson struggled with injuries in 2022, he rebounded to land his sixth Pro Bowl nod last year.- Dallas Robinson | Pro Football Network
Nelson is with an elite company that features Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys), Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns), and Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs). Along with Nelson, these names are amongst the best guards to this day in the NFL.
Since Nelson was drafted in 2018 in the first round (sixth overall) he's been a model of high-level performance. Last season Nelson continued his consistency by notching his sixth Pro Bowl and putting up Pro Football Focus marks of 70.8 (overall defense) and 80.3 (pass-blocking). Nelson also allowed just one sack in 686 pass-blocking snaps played.
Nelson is entering year seven with Indianapolis and sits at just 28 years old. This could mean that Nelson has multiple seasons of high-level production left. Given how Shane Steichen's offense will likely run through quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor, this is music to the ears of all Colts fans and front-office members.
Buckner has provided the Indianapolis defense with incredible production, toughness, and reliability. After being acquired by Indianapolis via trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Buckner hit the ground running in 2020 for the Colts.
That year, Buckner recorded his sole First-Team All-Pro selection with 58 tackles (10 for loss), 9.5 sacks, and 26 quarterback hits per Pro Football Reference. Fast-track to 2024, and Buckner still anchors Indy's interior with Grover Stewart, providing massive issues for opposing quarterbacks and ground games. Robinson's entry has Buckner with Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers), Chris Jones (Chiefs), and the legendary Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams).
While other DTs like Dexter Lawrence and Quinnen Williams were in consideration here, DeForest Buckner and Cameron Heyward got the call. Buckner’s 32.5 sacks since 2020 trail only Jones and Donald.- Dallas Robinson | Pro Football Network
Buckner led Indianapolis in quarterback pressures (52) and recorded 8.0 sacks, 81 tackles (career-best), and notched his third career Pro Bowl in 2023. As Robinson mentions, Buckner has put up a frantic pace averaging 8.13 sacks per season. Along with his pass-pressure skills (87.1 grade per Pro Football Focus), Buckner stifles the running game and provides solid interior help. Look for 2024 to be no different for Buckner, who has shown no signs of regression or slowing down from All-Pro form.
