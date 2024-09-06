Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart | Week 1 vs. Houston Texans
The Indianapolis Colts face off at home against the Houston Texans to kickoff their 2024 season. Here is a look at the projected depth chart heading into the Sunday matchup.
While the Colts do release an unofficial depth chart throughout the season, unofficial depth charts released by teams may not entirely reflect what plays out on gameday. This projected depth chart will also be released weekly and will provide a more accurate representation of how fans should expect the lineup to look when the game kicks off, adjusting for injuries, playing time in past weeks, and projected changes.
Offense
POS
STARTER
BACKUP
3RD STRING
QB
Anthony Richardson
Joe Flacco
Sam Ehlinger
HB
Jonathan Taylor
Trey Sermon
Tyler Goodson
WR (X)
Alec Pierce
WR (Z)
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ashton Dulin
WR (SLOT)
Adonai Mitchell
Anthony Gould
TE (Y)
Mo Alie-Cox
Drew Ogletree
TE (H)
Kylen Granson
Will Mallory
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Matt Goncalves
LG
Quenton Nelson
Tanor Bortolini
C
Ryan Kelly
Danny Pinter
RG
Will Fries
Dalton Tucker
RT
Braden Smith
Blake Freeland
The offensive lineup should be similar to what the Colts have rolled out throughout training camp and the preseason. The most noticeable change here is Adonai Mitchell's projection to start in the slot due to the absence of Josh Downs this week.
Downs was ruled out by Shane Steichen after practice on Friday and Mitchell has been getting some snaps from the slot since Downs went down with an ankle injury in early August. Anthony Gould could also fill this role, but look for some combination of Mitchell, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce as the Colts top three wide receivers in terms of snaps played.
Defense
POS
STARTER
BACKUP
3RD STRING
BIG END
Kwity Paye
Laiatu Latu
1-TECH DT
Grover Stewart
Raekwon Davis
3-TECH DT
DeForest Buckner
Taven Bryan
Adetomiwa Adebawore
LEO
Tyquan Lewis
Dayo Odeyingbo
Isaiah Land
WILL
E.J. Speed
MIKE
Zaire Franklin
Segun Olubi
SAM
Jaylon Carlies
Grant Stuard
LCB
Jaylon Jones
Samuel Womack III
RCB
JuJu Brents
Dallis Flowers
SCB
Kenny Moore II
FS
Nick Cross
Rodney Thomas II
SS
Julian Blackmon
Trevor Denbow
There are a couple of interesting positions to note on the defensive side of the ball. The rotation of the defensive ends will be a key thing to watch for as first-round pick, Laiatu Latu, is currently listed as the backup to Kwity Paye, but in reality, Latu should be expected to see a lot of snaps in his NFL debut.
Fifth-round rookie Jaylon Carlies gets the starting nod at SAM linebacker while Segun Olubi is listed as the backup MIKE behind Zaire Franklin. In the secondary, Nick Cross was named the starting safety to lineup alongside Julian Blackmon. The exact designation of free or strong safety is of little consequence as they will each likely spend time in both roles throughout the game.
Special Teams
POS
STARTER
BACKUP
3RD STRING
K
Matt Gay
P
Rigoberto Sanchez
LS
Luke Rhodes
H
Rigoberto Sanchez
KR
Anthony Gould
Dallis Flowers
PR
Anthony Gould
Dallis Flowers
This week's injury report effects multiple positions on special teams. Kicker Matt Gay has not been ruled out for week one as of Friday afternoon, but his recovery from a hernia has his status for Sunday up in the air. Undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader will likely be activated from the practice squad if Gay is unable to play.
In addition to Downs' role on offense, he is also listed as a reserve returner for both kick and punt returns. The Colts may not need to turn to anyone other than Gould and Dallis Flowers for these duties, but players like Ashton Dulin and Tyler Goodson are possible candidates if the need arises.
