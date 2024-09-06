Horseshoe Huddle

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart | Week 1 vs. Houston Texans

The projected Indianapolis Colts depth chart for the week one matchup with the Houston Texans.

Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen calls a timeout during the second half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts face off at home against the Houston Texans to kickoff their 2024 season. Here is a look at the projected depth chart heading into the Sunday matchup.

While the Colts do release an unofficial depth chart throughout the season, unofficial depth charts released by teams may not entirely reflect what plays out on gameday. This projected depth chart will also be released weekly and will provide a more accurate representation of how fans should expect the lineup to look when the game kicks off, adjusting for injuries, playing time in past weeks, and projected changes.

Offense

POS

STARTER

BACKUP

3RD STRING

QB

Anthony Richardson

Joe Flacco

Sam Ehlinger

HB

Jonathan Taylor

Trey Sermon

Tyler Goodson

WR (X)

Alec Pierce

WR (Z)

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ashton Dulin

WR (SLOT)

Adonai Mitchell

Anthony Gould

TE (Y)

Mo Alie-Cox

Drew Ogletree

TE (H)

Kylen Granson

Will Mallory

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Matt Goncalves

LG

Quenton Nelson

Tanor Bortolini

C

Ryan Kelly

Danny Pinter

RG

Will Fries

Dalton Tucker

RT

Braden Smith

Blake Freeland

The offensive lineup should be similar to what the Colts have rolled out throughout training camp and the preseason. The most noticeable change here is Adonai Mitchell's projection to start in the slot due to the absence of Josh Downs this week.

Downs was ruled out by Shane Steichen after practice on Friday and Mitchell has been getting some snaps from the slot since Downs went down with an ankle injury in early August. Anthony Gould could also fill this role, but look for some combination of Mitchell, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce as the Colts top three wide receivers in terms of snaps played.

Defense

POS

STARTER

BACKUP

3RD STRING

BIG END

Kwity Paye

Laiatu Latu

1-TECH DT

Grover Stewart

Raekwon Davis

3-TECH DT

DeForest Buckner

Taven Bryan

Adetomiwa Adebawore

LEO

Tyquan Lewis

Dayo Odeyingbo

Isaiah Land

WILL

E.J. Speed

MIKE

Zaire Franklin

Segun Olubi

SAM

Jaylon Carlies

Grant Stuard

LCB

Jaylon Jones

Samuel Womack III

RCB

JuJu Brents

Dallis Flowers

SCB

Kenny Moore II

FS

Nick Cross

Rodney Thomas II

SS

Julian Blackmon

Trevor Denbow

There are a couple of interesting positions to note on the defensive side of the ball. The rotation of the defensive ends will be a key thing to watch for as first-round pick, Laiatu Latu, is currently listed as the backup to Kwity Paye, but in reality, Latu should be expected to see a lot of snaps in his NFL debut.

Fifth-round rookie Jaylon Carlies gets the starting nod at SAM linebacker while Segun Olubi is listed as the backup MIKE behind Zaire Franklin. In the secondary, Nick Cross was named the starting safety to lineup alongside Julian Blackmon. The exact designation of free or strong safety is of little consequence as they will each likely spend time in both roles throughout the game.

Special Teams

POS

STARTER

BACKUP

3RD STRING

K

Matt Gay

P

Rigoberto Sanchez

LS

Luke Rhodes

H

Rigoberto Sanchez

KR

Anthony Gould

Dallis Flowers

PR

Anthony Gould

Dallis Flowers

This week's injury report effects multiple positions on special teams. Kicker Matt Gay has not been ruled out for week one as of Friday afternoon, but his recovery from a hernia has his status for Sunday up in the air. Undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader will likely be activated from the practice squad if Gay is unable to play.

In addition to Downs' role on offense, he is also listed as a reserve returner for both kick and punt returns. The Colts may not need to turn to anyone other than Gould and Dallis Flowers for these duties, but players like Ashton Dulin and Tyler Goodson are possible candidates if the need arises.

