Colts Rule Out Key Starter Ahead of Sunday Matchup vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts will be without an important player on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as head coach Shane Steichen declared wide receiver Josh Downs (ankle) out ahead of the AFC South regular-season kickoff after neither player practiced this week.
The game status for kicker Matt Gay (hernia) will be decided sometime this weekend, as Steichen declined to say whether or not Gay would be a game-time decision.
Downs has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in training camp practice on Aug. 7 when he was dragged to the ground during a 7-on-7 period by teammate Nick Cross. Downs told reporters this week that he just recently began running routes during rehab again and that he feels he's getting "real close" to a return to practice. During Friday's practice, Downs was seen rehabbing and working out on a side field.
In Downs' absence, the Colts have tooled around with different looks in the slot, although it appears rookie AD Mitchell has seen the majority of Downs' vacated reps. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are the other two starting receivers on the outside and have both seen reps in the slot as well. Rookie Anthony Gould is another player who could get increased work.
Gay's ailment, which required a procedure to correct, was discovered about two weeks ago following the Colts' joint practice and preseason game in Ohio against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader is expected to kick for the Colts on Sunday if Gay is out.
