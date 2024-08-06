Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of Preseason
The Indianapolis Colts are halfway through training camp and will begin their preseason slate against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium will offer the Colts their first live-game action of the 2024 season.
With the Colts only five days away from the preseason opener, the team released their first unofficial depth chart. Let's examine each side of the ball and note what stands out. Remember, preseason depth charts are very fluid, as many of the position battles are still ongoing.
Note: Starters are in italics. * goes to Active/NFI/Injured players.
Offense
QB: Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger, Kedon Slovis, Jason Bean
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Trent Pennix, Zavier Scott
Z WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, D.J. Montgomery, Laquon Treadwell
X WR: Alec Pierce OR Adonai Mitchell, Juwann Winfree, Tyrie Cleveland, Derek Slywka
Slot WR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Ethan Fernea
Y TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson
F TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray
LT: Bernhard Raimann, Blake Freeland, Jake Witt
LG: Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter OR Tanor Bortolini OR Wesley French
C: Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter OR Tanor Bortolini OR Wesley French
RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills OR Dalton Tucker
RT: Braden Smith, Matt Goncalves, Arlington Hambright
There are not many surprises on the Colts offense if you have been paying attention to what is happening in training camp. Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell are listed as co-starters at the X wide receiver spot, as they have split reps with the first-team offense pretty evenly. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox hold the top spots at tight end, as Drew Ogletree and Jelani Woods have had disappointing camps.
The lone surprise may be Tyler Goodson holding the RB3 spot over Evan Hull. Hull has regularly out-snapped Goodson in 11-on-11 sessions and has looked explosive. The battle for RB3 is tighter than originally thought.
Defense
Big End: Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Genard Avery, Titus Leo
LEO: Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land, Levi Bell, Samson Ebukam*
DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Jonah Laulu
NT: Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II, Raekwon Davis*
WILL: E.J. Speed, Jaylon Carlies, Craig Young
MIKE: Zaire Franklin, Cameraon McGrone, Liam Anderson
SAM: Segun Olubi, Grant Stuard, Austin Ajiake
LCB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr., Jaylin Simpson
RCB: JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers, Ameer Speed, Clay Fields III
NCB: Kenny Moore II, Chris Lammons, Micah Abraham, Michael Tutsie
FS: Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow, Marcel Dabo
SS: Julian Blackmon, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Kendell Brooks
While Laiatu Latu and Tyquan Lewis have been splitting first-team reps at LEO since Samson Ebukam went down with a torn Achilles, Lewis is listed as the starter early on. Latu has been the more productive of the two in practice, notching a would-be sack nearly every practice. It seems only a matter of time before Latu is listed as a starter.
Jaylon Jones has not relinquished the starting cornerback spot to Dallis Flowers this summer, with Jones taking almost all the first-team reps. Nick Cross has slowly taken more and more of the first-team reps at safety in camp and is the leader in the clubhouse for a starting role if the Colts do not make a move. Jones and Cross must continue to improve and make plays so the Colts feel comfortable at those spots heading into the season.
While Segun Olubi is listed as the starter at SAM, E.J. Speed has been the SAM when the Colts are in their base 4-3 defense. Jaylon Carlies (when healthy) has been playing the WILL in base defense and coming out when the Colts go to nickel or dime. Speed returns to WILL in the Colts' sub-packages.
Special Teams
K: Matt Gay
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
H: Rigoberto Sanchez
KR: Dallis Flowers, Anthony Gould, Josh Downs
PR: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Dallis Flowers
There are no real surprises on special teams. While Flowers and Josh Downs hold the return positions, Anthony Gould has been explosive and is a former All-American punt returner. Gould could be the starter at punt returner before the end of the preseason.
