Colts Dodge Kyler Murray, Place Anthony Richardson on Inactives
The Indianapolis Colts are prepped to defend their home turf against the NFC squad, the Arizona Cardinals. Despite a rough 2-3 record, the Cardinals are capable of making this matchup competitive enough to upset the red-hot Colts.
Shane Steichen will face off against his former Philadelphia Eagles colleague, Jonathan Gannon. These two coaches know one another like the back of their hands and might battle it out in a tilt that could be close to the very end.
With this cross-conference contest top of mind, here are the inactives for each team.
Colts Inactives
Colts star cornerback Kenny Moore II will miss another contest due to an Achilles injury. This means that Chris Lammons will step into the starting role at the slot cornerback position. Also, with Alec Pierce returning from a concussion, Adonai Mitchell finds himself on the inactives.
Another interesting piece of news is Anthony Richardson Sr. landing on the list. This means that Riley Leonard will serve as the backup QB to Daniel Jones. It was reported that Richardson sustained an eye injury during warmups, explaining the Week 6 designation.
Cardinals Inactives
The biggest piece of news is that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't see the field today due to a foot injury. With this update, Jacoby Brissett will face his former team at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Brissett's ceiling, mobility, and explosive potential pale in comparison to Murray, but the veteran journeyman QB can still put together enough consistency to help maintain an offense. Lou Anarumo's defensive front will be a big piece of Indianapolis succeeding this afternoon.
With Brissett not possessing the same level of scrambling talent that Murray has, it will put him at a greater risk for pressures and sacks. The Cardinals haven't done a great job at protecting the QB this year, as they're tied for the sixth-most sacks allowed in the young 2025 year (16).
Defensive end Laiatu Latu has a big-time opportunity to cause chaos in Arizona's backfield and in the pocket. The former 15th-overall selection has tallied 10 QB pressures and logged his first sack of the year over the last two contests.
This is a game that could surprise. These coaches know each other very well, and both defenses can play at a high level. Indianapolis might have an incredible offense, but Arizona's defense will be ready to bounce back after a humiliating loss to the Tennessee Titans.
As for Arizona's offense, Brissett may not be Murray, but he could give Anarumo's defense issues by taking what they give him.
It will be a good matchup to see, and if Indianapolis can move to a blistering 5-1 by defeating the Cardinals, it will further the argument that they're a legitimate playoff and Super Bowl contender.