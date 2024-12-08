Former College Player Advises Colts to Draft Dynamic Tight End
The Indianapolis Colts have had nearly no effectiveness from their tight end room this year to help quarterback Anthony Richardson. While Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree are more of the blocking variety, Kylen Granson and Will Mallory have been invisible in the passing attack.
Analyst and former college football player Ray G posted on X that Indy must look the way of dynamic Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
Seeing how four Colts tight ends have only accumulated 30 total catches (Alie-Cox leads with 11), Warren makes great sense for Indianapolis. In 2024, Warren has caught 88 passes for 1,062 receiving yards (12.1 average), and six receiving touchdowns. He's also been used plenty on the ground with 23 carries for 191 rushing yards (8.3 average) and four more scores (10 all-purpose).
Standing at 6'6" and weighing around 250 pounds, Warren has the size and type of former Colts tight end Jack Doyle but will likely start immediately if drafted. Even with Jelani Woods on contact through 2024, he's missed back-to-back seasons with injuries and can't be relied upon as the future of the position anymore.
Warren is exactly what Shane Steichen's offense needs to bolster the passing attack and help Richardson find the targets quickly and down the middle of the field. Also, pass-catchers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell will get more opportunities to make plays against opposing coverage.
The Colts gave the committee tight end approach the college try, and it has failed. It's time for Chris Ballard and the offensive coaching staff to admit that position coach Tom Manning needs a prospect, and Warren is the perfect antidote. Indy can't focus on the draft yet, as they must return from their bye week to rip off four-straight victories if they want to make the playoffs.
