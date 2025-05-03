Colts Draft Pick Boosts Defensive Unit
The Indianapolis Colts' draft may have had eight names selected, but the most prominent and dominant of the limelight is former Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren, taken in the first round with the 14th overall pick.
However, following Warren in round two (45th overall) was former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. Tuimoloau is a defender with upside in Lou Anarumo's scheme and might be a bigger presence than some believe.
Pro Football Focus highlights Tuimoloau in a piece detailing Indy's draft from Mason Cameron. In his article, Cameron calls Tuimoloau an 'upgrade' for the defense off the edge.
"After losing Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, the Colts had a void to fill off the edge. JT Tuimoloau profiles as a high-floor defender with strong leg drive and a fearless approach to playing the run. His 87.3 PFF run-defense grade will fit in well with a Colts defense that produced the third-highest team run-defense grade (75.8) in the NFL last season."
Tuimoloau went on a tear in the 2024 campaign for the championship-winning Buckeyes, tallying 12.5 sacks, 61 tackles (22 for loss), and two forced fumbles. All of these statistics posted by Tuimoloau were also career-highs for the edge rusher.
Not just a sack artist, Tuimoloau also posted an impressive 51 QB pressures per PFF, second only to Jack Sawyer, who clocked in at 64. Tuimoloau joins an edge room featuring Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, and Samson Ebukam, giving him solid players to learn from and work around.
While Indianapolis had talent off the edge, it never hurts to continue adding to that spot, and Tuimoloau has a high-ceiling type of feel. If things pan out for Tuimoloau, he can be a force (especially against the run) in Anarumo's defense and will fit nicely with the rotation off the edge.
The Indy defense needed more firepower in the trenches, as they lacked pressure on opposing quarterbacks and didn't have consistency in disrupting the flow of opposing field generals. Tuimoloau can help quell this issue from 2024, and he gives Anarumo yet another weapon off the edge to implement.
Tuimoloau isn't a blue-chip prospect, but he has the talent to become a big contributor to Indy's defense as early as his rookie campaign. It was a smart decision to select Tuimoloau by general manager Chris Ballard and will assist the defense in causing more chaos in 2025.
