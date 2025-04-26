JT Tuimoloau Strengthens Colts DL, Provides Flexibility for Future
After taking tight end Tyler Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts were expected to focus on the trenches on Day 2.
And when it came time to pick in Round 2, the Colts did not waste any time fortifying their defensive line.
The Colts selected Ohio State edge JT Tuimoloau with the No.45 pick on Friday night. The 6-4, 265-pound pass rusher goes from terrorizing quarterbacks in the Big Ten to punishing signal-callers in the AFC South.
Tuimoloau finished the 2024 season with 61 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes. He was dominant in the College Football Playoff last season, registering 23 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 19 pressures in four games, helping lead the Buckeyes to a National Championship. Tuimoloau was a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten at Ohio State and a Second-Team All-American in 2023.
Tuimoloau is the type of pass rusher the Colts have coveted under general manager Chris Ballard. He is an explosive, powerful athlete (9.33 RAS) who impacts all facets of the game. Tuimoloau is a well-rounded edge defender with proven production as a pass rusher and run defender.
Tuimoloau is a power-based rusher with strong pop in his hands, stunning blockers when he engages off the snap. He has enough flexibility to change levels and get around the edge, using a great inside spin move to set up his long-arm and bull rush plan. Tuimoloau mixes up his rushes with euro-steps and stutters to get blockers out of sync, allowing him to take advantage.
As a run defender, Tuimoloau stands out for his wide, sturdy base and ability to extend blockers away from his chest. He can also reset the line of scrimmage when runs come in his direction, often slipping into the backfield to make a play.
Here is an excerpt from the 2025 Indy Draft Guide on how Tuimoloau fits with the Colts:
"Tuimoloau is one of the most realistic picks for the Colts on Day 2 of the draft. He is an explosive, powerful pass rusher who makes quick work of offensive lineman to get after the quarterback. Tuimoloau is also a good run defender, giving him the ability to play on all three downs. If the Colts are thinking about replacing Kwity Paye next year when he becomes a free agent, Tuimoloau would be a tremendous option."
With the loss of Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, the Colts needed to add another pass rusher. Combined with the fact that Laiatu Latu is the only edge defender under contract for the Colts in 2026, the selection of Tuimoloau makes perfect sense.
Tumioloau will be a disruptor in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme. His dense build and long arms fit the body type of the edge rushers Anarumo has used in the past.
Tuimoloau's role in Anarumo's defense will resemble former Cincinnati Bengals' pass rusher Sam Hubbard. He must set the edge as a strong run defender while offering upside and the ability to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.
Tuimoloau will be a regular contributor on the defensive line as a rookie while playing behind Kwity Paye at strong side defensive end. But with Paye in a contract year, Tuimoloau could be a starter for the Colts as early as next season.
Ballard believes you can never have enough pass rushers, and Tuimoloau gives the Colts another relentless presence on the defensive line.