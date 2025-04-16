Draft Prospect Has Comparison Familiar to Colts
The Indianapolis Colts need depth on their roster ahead of the NFL draft. While starting-level talent is needed at tight end and linebacker, backups and rotational pieces are also required for any team to succeed in the ultra-competitive NFL.
For the Colts, they are in dire need of another backup defensive tackle to help Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, one of the best duos in the league. Yes, the Colts picked up Neville Gallimore, but he's more of a pass rusher who needs work defending ground attacks.
The Colts would be wise to check into the NFL draft for this service, and one player who is a fit for Indy is Toledo's Darius Alexander. Todd McShay of The McShay Report uses Stewart as the comp for Alexander, which is great news for Indianapolis given what they need.
"Alexander may need a year to sharpen his blades, but he grades out as a future high-impact starter as a 3-technique," said McShay. "He’s an ascending player who put his traits on display at the Senior Bowl—showcasing great length, first-step suddenness, power, and versatility. He needs the right coaching to tap into his potential as a pass rusher, but it’s there."
Alexander was a demon against the run in 2024, posting a fantastic 90.3 Pro Football Focus mark on 293 run defense snaps. Stewart was also efficient against the ground, posting a 78.7 grade and stacked a career-high 10 tackles for loss.
The Colts need more on the interior, as they had Taven Bryan and Raekwon Davis in 2024. They did little to help Buckner, Stewart, or the defense in general. It's time for the Colts to grab a player like Alexander, who has a proven track record as a run defender with the potential to become more.
Plus, if the iron strikes hot, Indy might have a successor to a player like Stewart. The veteran is 31 and may need replaced at some point. While Stewart is on the team until 2027 on a three-year, $39 million contract, there might be some tough decisions to make when he's in his mid-thirties.
The Colts have a clear need and Alexander fits the bill. Lou Anarumo also needs as much talent as possible to maximize his defense's potential in his first year with Indy. While he's a rookie and will need to smooth some things out, the pick makes sense and can help right away.
The Colts are closing in on day one of the NFL draft on April 24th, with a lot on the line. Chris Ballard loves the trenches and understands more is needed at that spot defensively, so he's likely already considered a pick like this.
He'll need to be as efficient as he's ever been as the general manager in the upcoming draft. Will he take Alexander? It fills a need and looks like a great addition, so don't be surprised if this happens.
