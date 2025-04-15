Horseshoe Huddle

30 Days of Colts Fits: CB Zah Frazier, UTSA

30 days and 30 players the Indianapolis Colts may draft. Next up is UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier.

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; West wide receiver Will Sheppard of Colorado (14) catches a pass in front of East defensive back Zah Frazier of UTSA (0) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

The next player up on this countdown to draft day is UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass over the head of UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Zah Frazier (3) during the first quarter of the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Frazier is a former zero-star recruit who decided to go to Southern Illinois out of high school. He spent one season with the program, seeing action in four games. He transferred to a JUCO college following the season and thrived in a new environment. He was an all-conference performer at Coffeyville University, notching 11 pass breakups on the season. He entered the transfer portal as a four-star recruit and chose to attend UTSA.

He served as a reserve player in his first two years with the program before finally getting his chance to shine as a senior. He burst on the scene in his final year of play, totaling six interceptions and nine pass breakups on the season. He earned First-Team All-AAC for his play and even notched Third-Team All-America honors as well.

Frazier participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason following a six-year college career.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UTSA defensive back Zah Frazier (DB09) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 186 pounds

Arm Length: 32.875 inches

Testing Numbers: Forty Yard Dash: 4.36 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 126 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.26 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.00 seconds

Standout Traits on Film

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UTSA defensive back Zah Frazier (DB09) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Frazier is an older prospect who has just one solid year of production at the college level, but that one season was simply dominant. His six interceptions showcased his outstanding ball skills, and his tackling ability is among the best in the class. The traits are also tantalizing with him, as there aren't many 6'3" cornerbacks that are capable of running like him in the open field. He is eerily similar to another former UTSA cornerback who fell to day three of the draft a few years back.

At the very least, Frazier has the traits to be an outstanding special teams player in the NFL. His size, speed, and tackling ability make him an ideal gunner, and his long arms could come in handy on the punt block unit. He is a high-floor player on day three due to this potential, with the upside being a starting-level corner if he's properly developed.

The Colts have an affinity for this type of cornerback. JuJu Brents, Darius Rush, and Quincy Wilson are a few notable massive cornerbacks that Chris Ballard has selected in his career, albeit Frazier is a bit faster than two of those three players. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo places a bigger emphasis on speed at corner in his system, which only adds to the Colts potentially liking him.

The Colts' cornerback room feels fairly set right now with multiple players with starting experience on the outside. If the Colts want to add a project to the bottom of the roster that is capable of being a top tier gunner from day one, Frazier makes a ton of sense.

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) grabs a reception against UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Zah Frazier (11) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It doesn't take an insider to know that the Colts are interested in a player like Frazier this draft season. He is the perfect combination of what Anarumo and Ballard look for at cornerback, while also providing the special teams upside that the Colts like to target on day three of the draft. He feels like the ideal round-four or five player for this team.

Frazier is a player who has been getting a lot of buzz this draft season and could even hear his name called as early as round three. If he does slip a little bit though, I'd expect the Colts to be very interested in grabbing him.

