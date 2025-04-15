30 Days of Colts Fits: CB Zah Frazier, UTSA
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially under a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Indianapolis Colts could target next month.
The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.
The next player up on this countdown to draft day is UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier.
Background
Frazier is a former zero-star recruit who decided to go to Southern Illinois out of high school. He spent one season with the program, seeing action in four games. He transferred to a JUCO college following the season and thrived in a new environment. He was an all-conference performer at Coffeyville University, notching 11 pass breakups on the season. He entered the transfer portal as a four-star recruit and chose to attend UTSA.
He served as a reserve player in his first two years with the program before finally getting his chance to shine as a senior. He burst on the scene in his final year of play, totaling six interceptions and nine pass breakups on the season. He earned First-Team All-AAC for his play and even notched Third-Team All-America honors as well.
Frazier participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason following a six-year college career.
Size/Testing
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 186 pounds
Arm Length: 32.875 inches
Testing Numbers: Forty Yard Dash: 4.36 seconds / 10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds / Vertical Jump: 36.5 inches / Broad Jump: 126 inches / Short-Shuttle: 4.26 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.00 seconds
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Standout Traits on Film
Frazier is an older prospect who has just one solid year of production at the college level, but that one season was simply dominant. His six interceptions showcased his outstanding ball skills, and his tackling ability is among the best in the class. The traits are also tantalizing with him, as there aren't many 6'3" cornerbacks that are capable of running like him in the open field. He is eerily similar to another former UTSA cornerback who fell to day three of the draft a few years back.
At the very least, Frazier has the traits to be an outstanding special teams player in the NFL. His size, speed, and tackling ability make him an ideal gunner, and his long arms could come in handy on the punt block unit. He is a high-floor player on day three due to this potential, with the upside being a starting-level corner if he's properly developed.
The Colts have an affinity for this type of cornerback. JuJu Brents, Darius Rush, and Quincy Wilson are a few notable massive cornerbacks that Chris Ballard has selected in his career, albeit Frazier is a bit faster than two of those three players. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo places a bigger emphasis on speed at corner in his system, which only adds to the Colts potentially liking him.
The Colts' cornerback room feels fairly set right now with multiple players with starting experience on the outside. If the Colts want to add a project to the bottom of the roster that is capable of being a top tier gunner from day one, Frazier makes a ton of sense.
Colts' Interest
It doesn't take an insider to know that the Colts are interested in a player like Frazier this draft season. He is the perfect combination of what Anarumo and Ballard look for at cornerback, while also providing the special teams upside that the Colts like to target on day three of the draft. He feels like the ideal round-four or five player for this team.
Frazier is a player who has been getting a lot of buzz this draft season and could even hear his name called as early as round three. If he does slip a little bit though, I'd expect the Colts to be very interested in grabbing him.
OTHER ENTRIES
Recommended Articles
The 2025 Indy Draft Guide is officially released! 225+ in-depth scouting reports, plus how each player fits the Indianapolis Colts.