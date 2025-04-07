Colts Hope to Draft Prospect with Legendary Comp
The Indianapolis Colts haven't had a truly dynamic tight end since the former All-Pro and Pro Bowler Dallas Clark wore the Horseshoe from 2003 to 2011. Clark was electric with franchise quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for nearly a decade, displaying consistency and playmaking abilities at the position.
Clark also helped define the modern-day tight end and concluded his NFL career with 505 catches for 5,665 receiving yards, 53 touchdowns, and countless career moments. Now, Indianapolis looks to the 2025 NFL draft for their next tight end, and hope that player can even be half of what Clark was for the franchise.
Penn State's Tyler Warren is the top target in many mock drafts, and for good reason: he was the 2024 Mackey Award recipient and looked fantastic for the Nittany Lions. Warren had 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 overall scores (eight receiving, four rushing) in his final collegiate campaign.
What is his player comparison? None other than the Colts Ring of Honor member, Clark. Pro Football Focus has Warren compared to the Colts legend in Trevor Sikkema's recent breakdown of multiple player comps.
This position was a shell in 2024 for the Colts, as none of the four tight ends caught more than 14 passes (Kylen Granson), and the team had only a measly duo of scores from the group, which didn't help Shane Steichen's offense or struggling quarterback Anthony Richardson. Even when the veteran Joe Flacco filled in, it didn't help him in the short game or middle of the field.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts can't select until 14th overall unless they decide to trade up, but they need to secure a tight end like Warren, Michigan's Colston Loveland, or LSU's Mason Taylor. However, while Loveland and Taylor are possibly fantastic prospects and additions to an NFL offense, they aren't the sure things like Warren.
The Colts don't want to walk into 2025 with another group approach at the tight end position. Instead, it's better for Steichen's offense if an undisputed TE1 is leading the charge. While Warren's highlights include many spectacular catches and runs after catch, he's also a capable blocker that can seal off the edge and help Indy's ground attack.
The Colts' offense was shaky last year, but tossing in a potential generational talent at tight end only allows a player like Warren to grow and improve. It's worth noting that Indy's wide receiver room is solid, but it can elevate even higher with a reliable target at tight end like Warren.
If the Colts get to draft Warren, they'll hope that he can provide the consistency that Clark used to give the team back in his playing days. We'll see how the chips fall in what will be an exciting first round of the NFL draft on April 24th and if Indianapolis walks away with one of the most coveted tight end prospects in recent memory.
Recommended Articles