Colts Draft Standout Can Be Best Rookie Tight End
The Indianapolis Colts are happy after selecting Penn State's tight end Tyler Warren with their 14th overall selection. Warren was the Mackey Award winner, given to the best tight end in college football.
With so much potential, some analysts will praise what he can do for Shane Steichen's offense. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks highlights that he believes Warren will be the best rookie tight end in 2025, overshooting the 10th overall pick to the Chicago Bears, Colston Loveland.
"The reason why he'll have a big impact is because the quarterbacks that are in play for the Indianapolis Colts, they're gonna need a security blanket over the middle of the field. Whether it's Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, they're going to need someone that can make those easy completions available for them."
Warren can win over the middle and in the short game. While there is a clear quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, we'll discuss Warren's impact with Richardson here. Richardson struggled awfully with accuracy and turnovers and had nearly nothing resembling help from the tight end position.
This is where Warren will come in as a big-time asset, helping Richardson with easy completions to boost his passing percentage.
Brooks concluded on Warren's impact.
"Tyler Warren is gonna do something just being in those in-breaking routes over the middle of the ball. We think about how easy it is to find those completions. Tyler Warren's going to benefit that and really enhance and upgrade what the quarterback position delivered for the Colts over the last few years."
Putting Warren into the offense with Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and Alec Pierce will help Steichen's offense with downfield execution. While this offense will always be predicated on the running attack with Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, there is nothing wrong with adding weapons in the passing game to diversify the offense.
Warren has the opportunity to hit the ground running and put up solid numbers, but so does Chicago's Loveland, who will operate with another good tight end in Cole Kmet. However, it's far too soon to definitively predict which of these playmakers will have a better rookie season.
If we are speculating, Warren might struggle a little more if Richardson can't get more accurate, but he is also the only tight end to throw to. Yes, the Colts have Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory, but none of those names eclipsed 12 catches last year (Alie-Cox).
There's a reason Indianapolis coveted this selection so much: they desperately needed help at tight end, now they have it in spades. Warren is the best prospect that Indy has added to their offense in years, and there's potential for this to explode in the best way for a quarterback like Richardson and a play caller like Steichen.
Warren will need to adjust to the speed of NFL defenses, but he has as good a chance as any tight end the Colts have selected over the last handful of seasons.
