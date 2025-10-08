Drew Brees Raves About Colts' Offense
The Indianapolis Colts haven't had a season start like this since 2009, when Peyton Manning's Colts eventually lost to the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has the Indianapolis offense moving different, and a lot of that is thanks to new starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The Colts rank second in points per game (32.6), fourth in yards per game (381.2), and first in EPA/play.
Indy's efficient offense reminds former Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV champion Drew Brees of the old New Orleans offense under Sean Payton.
"I think (the Colts) are really good," Brees said on ESPN's First Take. "They look like the Saints' offense from years ago. Everything that they're doing — inside zone, outside zone, gap scheme runs — I love what they're doing in the run game. That's setting up some shots in the pass game. But more importantly, in the pass game, when I turn on the tape and watch the All-22, I see this methodical pass game that is an extension of the run game. That is like a hallmark of the West Coast offense."
Brees was a master of the West Coast offense, getting the ball to his playmakers in open space. By the end of his career, Brees had stacked together five straight seasons of a 70% or higher completion rate thanks to designed screens and quick throws that kept the chains moving.
Brees mentions that Steichen's ability to draw up plays for his playmakers is exactly why this Colts' offense is thriving.
"The quarterback, on his first step or on his third step, the ball is out," Brees explained. "He knows exactly where the ball's going based on the coverage. They're running these little short option routes with (Josh) Downs better than anybody in the league. They're finding ways to get those completions and get the ball in space to their playmakers, and it's setting up some of the more intermediate and down the field passing game as well."
Jones has executed Steichen's offense at the highest level, knowing exactly where he wants to throw the ball. His ability to get the ball out quickly isn't just helping the Colts move downfield; it's helping avoid sacks, too.
Brees also complimented the Colts' weapons, acknowledging the impact of rookie tight end Tyler Warren.
"Their tight end play is outstanding, so they're attacking the middle of the field as well," Brees continued. "All the way around, I turn on the tape and watch this offense — they are complete. They are complete in every facet of what they're doing, and the results speak for themselves."
To receive praise like that from one of the best quarterbacks in league history proves that the Colts are a different team from years past. Indy's historic start has NFL legends on notice, and for good reason.
Jones and the Colts will look to continue their commanding start against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.