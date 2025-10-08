Drew Brees Raves About Colts' Offense

The Josh "1st" Downs moniker is aptly named. Through five weeks, 12 of the #Colts wideout's 20 receptions (60%) have gone for first-down gains.



More specifically, Indy is relying on him late. Of his 11 targets on 3rd/4th downs, Downs has converted 8 of them. Talk about reliable. pic.twitter.com/6iy0gM1gzh