Colts Dubbed 'Cinderella' Team to Watch for Next Season
The wait for the 2025 NFL season continues as the Indianapolis Colts are revving up for a push for postseason football. The Colts have already signed an abundance of new faces in free agency, a tactic that's rarely been seen from general manager Chris Ballard.
Indy has handed out two contracts worth up to $120 million combined to safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Offensively, the Colts brought in quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Khalil Herbert to provide some competitiveness and depth on the roster.
With the NFL draft over a month away, the Colts have a long offseason ahead and plenty of opportunities to improve the roster. Ballard knows it could be his last year in Indy, but what happens if he builds a contender?
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport feels the Colts could be a 'Cinderella' in the 2025 NFL season, ranking them as the 4th-most likely losing team to make an unexpected leap.
"Quarterback is easily the biggest question facing the Colts, although a defense that allowed the fourth-most yards per game in the league also needs to be beefed up," wrote Davenport.
"However, even with a shaky signal-caller situation a year ago, the Colts were 13th in total offense and came within a game of .500."
"If additions such as cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum make an impact and either Jones or Richardson can be even a league-average quarterback, the Colts could contend in an AFC South where 10 wins won the division in 2024."
Unfortunately, "within a game of .500" has been the Colts' motto. The deciding factor of the season will be who can stay healthy, especially at quarterback. Richardson and Jones not only need to play well, but stay on the field.
Consistency builds winning football teams, especially at the professional level. Richardson has missed 19 of 34 games and left the field in four of the 15 games he's started. If he can be a 17-game starter, the Colts could have a serious chance at winning an AFC South division that is still weak.
Last season, Richardson threw for eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a disappointing 47.7% completion rate. Jones threw for eight touchdowns as well, but just seven interceptions in one less start.
Bynum and Ward have been both available and reliable throughout their careers and were handpicked by new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to reform the Colts' secondary. The two may be set up for success thanks to Anarumo's unique defensive schemes.
The Colts haven't won the AFC South since 2014, making it a decade without a title. Maybe a good Cinderella story is what they need to climb back to the top of the division.
