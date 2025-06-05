Colts' Duo Fall to Lowest Tier of Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts have great offensive weapons for whichever quarterback (Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones) wins the competition. Pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren will make life easier on the starting signal-caller for Indy.
However, third-year receiver Josh Downs might emerge as the top option in Shane Steichen's offense after leading the squad in catches in 2024 with 72. For Pro Football Focus, they have the QB/WR duo of Richardson and Downs ranked near the bottom of the top 32 at 29th overall.
Trevor Sikkema had this to say about the young offensive leaders.
"Richardson’s lack of consistency and accuracy is well-documented. We're splitting hairs about choosing between Downs and Pittman, but Downs was the higher-ranked player in PFF's wide receiver rankings thanks to his higher 85.1 PFF receiving grade and higher 28.0% threat rate (target rate on routes run)."
The rankings have this duo near the end due simply to the wild inconsistencies from Richardson as a passer last year. Richardson was ineffective with his accuracy and missed the easier throws at times.
However, if Richardson can increase his productivity as a quarterback after getting the start, Downs potentially has a breakout campaign written all over him.
Richardson's mobility when plays break down can help a player like Downs and vice versa, who knows how to exploit defenses when that situation unfolds. Downs can win short routes due to his slot prowess, but showed last year he can also make critical plays in the intermediate and deep parts of the field.
When it comes down to this duo, two things must happen for Richardson and Downs to be successful: Richardson must win the QB duel against Jones and improve his fundamentals as a passer.
Downs is a massive piece of the offense and is on the cusp of taking over as WR1. There's no knock on Pittman, who still secured 69 catches and led the team in receiving yards (808). However, Downs is a receiver with higher upside, and that started to show last year.
Richardson and Downs can be a formidable duo as QB/WR, but there has to be better quarterback efficiency. We'll see if the rapport continues during the offseason leading up to the 2025 campaign as Richardson also tries to secure the starting role for him and Downs' third year.
