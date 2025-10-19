Duo of Key Colts Pass-Rushers Out with Injury vs. Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts lost veteran defensive end Tyquan Lewis for the remainder of their tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. Lewis went down with a groin injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Shortly after, fellow defensive end Samson Ebukam was also ruled out with a knee injury.
Lewis only had one tackle in the contest, but has been a great rotational defensive piece for the Colts since 2018. Despite not being a starter, Lewis has shown out well throughout six games for the Colts, logging 3.0 sacks and stacking up six tackles (four for loss).
Lewis has struggled mightily throughout his career with injuries, and the hope is that the groin injury he sustained against the Chargers isn't anything serious.
Following Lewis' injury, Ebukam ran into one of his teammates, injuring his knee badly enough to be ruled out for the rest of the game. Once Lewis and Ebukam went down, rookie second-rounder JT Tuimoloau was rotated in for the edge position.
Ebukam joined Indianapolis via free agency in 2023 and led the team in sacks with 9.5. Following this, Ebukam suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, removing his entire second year with Indianapolis.
Through six games, Ebukam has notched 2.0 sacks, 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and 18 pressures.
If Ebukam and Lewis have to miss extended time, it will put more pressure on Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye and will mean more playing time for Tuimoloau. Indianapolis has already dealt with an immense amount of injuries to their cornerback position, and can't afford to see two contributors on the defensive line miss additional time outside of this game.
So far Indianapolis has been fantastic against the Chargers and Justin Herbert. It seems like every play Herbert is running away from pressure and pursuing defenders, forcing quick decisions and two interceptions.
Lou Anarumo has called a great game against Herbert, especially considering the laundry list of injuries that have plagued his defense. While the Chargers do have an incredibly banged-up offensive line, it's still on the Colts to take advantage, and they've done just that through three quarters.
We'll see if Shane Steichen and Anarumo can finish strong and get their squad to 6-1 on the season with a key road win at SoFi Stadium.