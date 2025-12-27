Colts on SI Predictions for Playoff-Defining Clash with Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are ready for battle tomorrow afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This matchup is easy to break down: the Colts are riding a horrific five-game losing streak, while the Jaguars are enjoying six straight wins.

If the Jaguars win and the Houston Texans fall to the Los Angeles Chargers, they'll take the AFC South. If the Colts lose, they're immediately removed from the playoffs.

The Colts will need a combination of luck, surgical execution, and mishaps from Jacksonville to get this victory for their final home game of the 2025 season.

Here's what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI believes will happen when the divisional foes clash.

Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)

"I'm a big fan of Lou Anarumo. I also think he's had games this year where key starters have been hurt, yet he's still coached an effective defense despite not having names like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, cornerback Sauce Gardner, and cornerback Charvarius Ward.

However, last week against the San Francisco 49ers was a horrific display, and while the injuries are tough to overcome, Anarumo has done it before.

Whether this is a sign that his defense is getting figured out, or he's needing starter-level talent back doesn't matter, that was a defeat by both execution and scheme from Kyle Shanahan.

I don't see Liam Coen and arguably the NFL's hottest offense getting slowed down by a defense that now has no Buckner again (neck).

Philip Rivers will do what he can from the other side of the football, but I can see Anarumo getting beat down again by Coen and Co. in this one."

Prediction | Colts 23 - Jaguars 35

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)

"The Colts are coming off their worst defensive performance of the year against a red-hot Jaguars team that likely won't be slowing down on Sunday.

Even if Sauce Gardner can return, it's hard to imagine Indy’s defense having much for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense.

The Colts’ offense should look better than they did a couple of weeks ago against the Jags with Philip Rivers at the helm.

But if the defense is as porous as they were Monday night, it will be hard for them to keep up."

Prediction | Colts 24 - Jaguars 38

Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)

"With Philip Rivers heating up and showing he can still carve up a defense, his history of dominance against Jacksonville should matter.

Indianapolis’ veteran core will empty the tank with the season on the line, and that urgency should keep this close early.

But the Colts’ defense is spiraling at the worst possible time, and that imbalance becomes impossible to survive as the game wears on.

Indianapolis fights, but can’t keep pace once the game tilts. Jaguars 31, Colts 20. Here’s to another offseason of wondering 'what if?'"

Prediction | Colts 20 - Jaguars 31

John Davis (@colts_report)

"When all else fails, somehow, someway…I really can't explain it but I feel like this is a game the Colts win to extend playoff hopes another week.

Whether those aspirations will be short lived or not, the Jaguars are coming off their biggest win as a franchise in probably three years.

The Colts just got embarrassed on Monday Night for the whole world to watch…just feels like a great gambling moment. Colts offense stays hot and gets an upset win at home."

Prediction | Colts 31 - Jaguars 28

Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)

"The Colts’ offense looked much, much better against the 49ers on Monday, but their defense let them down. Philip Rivers led a few touchdown drives, but it wasn’t enough to stop a now five-game losing streak.

Indy faces a hot Jaguars team in Week 17, and this one is the final nail in the coffin. The Colts should be able to keep it close with Sauce Gardner expected to return, but I’ve got them losing their sixth in a row.

The Colts haven’t performed in win-or-die games for the past five seasons. I don’t think that’ll change this weekend."

Prediction | Colts 24 - Jaguars 27

