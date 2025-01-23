Eagles Defender Thinks Former Colts Teammate Will Thrive in New Scheme
Secondary issues have been a common theme for the Indianapolis Colts over the past few seasons. Injuries and inexperienced defensive backs have led to career-best performances from opposing quarterbacks like Drew Lock in Week 17 when the New York Giants bludgeoned Indy.
The Colts allowed five separate 300+ yard performances this season which finished as the second-worst in the NFL. Such stats led to the firing of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and the new hiring of Lou Anarumo.
Anarumo spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals and decades as a defensive backs coach throughout the college and professional ranks. His rich coaching history isn't rooted in repetition, though. Anarumo prefers to mix things up pre-snap and run an unpredictable, constantly changing defense.
That's why former Colts and current Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers thinks one Colts player could benefit from Anarumo's style.
Rodgers believes Colts slot corner Kenny Moore II will be a different weapon under Anarumo. Moore has spent eight years in Indy and has been one of the team's mainstay defenders throughout organization turnover.
In his final season with Bradley, Moore hauled in three interceptions and made 78 total tackles. Pro Football Focus graded Moore as the 42nd-best cornerback in the league with a 70.8 overall note.
Moore's 16 missed tackles ranked 216th in the league, a problem that plagued the Colts' defense all season. Anarumo's history with cornerbacks could lead to improved numbers from players like Moore, Jaylon Jones, and JuJu Brents.
The Colts have three months until the next NFL draft to decide if they want to bolster their pass defense before next season. If they don't take a young stud, expect Indy to look toward a veteran defensive back on the free agent market.
